Shirtless David Beckham Shows Off His Abs During a Workout — with Lighting Help from Wife Victoria!

"Can’t beat a little down lighting," the athlete captioned the sexy photo

Jeff Spicer/WireImage David Beckham in March 2024

David Beckham is showing off his best assets — with help from his wife Victoria Beckham!

The English former soccer player, 48, proved in an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28, that retirement hasn't stopped him from maintaining perfectly chiseled abs.

"Can’t beat a little down lighting Thanks to my lighting technician @victoriabeckham," David captioned a shirtless photo of himself, posing in a pair of blue shorts, socks and sneakers.

Light shined down on his face in the photo, illuminating his chest and some of his many tattoos. David also tagged Bobby Rich, who describes himself as a "Performance Coach" in his Instagram bio.

The father of four's post comes soon after he and his family celebrated Victoria's 50th birthday with a star-studded party held on April 20 at Oswald's — an exclusive members-only club in London.

All of Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmates celebrated the fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice at the event — and she was escorted out of the venue on her husband's back because she's recovering from a foot injury.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Victoria and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

The couple's children — daughter Harper, 12, and sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19 — were present to celebrate their mom alongside Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Tom Cruise and many others.

"I still can’t believe how special you made me feel on this evening, on my birthday, this entire week, and all of our magical years together! Thank you. I love you so much! … I am being honest,” Victoria wrote to David, reflecting on the celebration thrown in her honor on her Instagram Stories.

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Owner of Inter Miami CF David Beckham during a MLS soccer game

David also shared photos from the night on Instagram. He wore a traditional tuxedo to the fête while the birthday girl chose a sheer pastel gown with floral details.

“I mean,” David wrote over an image of his wife at her party on Instagram Stories with head exploding emoji. “50 never looked so good.”



