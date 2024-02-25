Shockers can’t grab a rebound, blow double-digit lead in OT loss to Temple basketball

In the end, the Wichita State men’s basketball team was undone by its inability to secure a rebound.

Temple entered Sunday’s game at Koch Arena as a below-average offensive rebounding team, but pulled down 22 offensive boards to help erase a double-digit deficit and stun the Shockers with a 72-66 win in overtime.

It was the first time Temple swept WSU in the American Athletic Conference era, as two of the last-place Owls’ three wins in conference play have come against the Shockers.

The loss almost cemented WSU’s place in the bottom four of the AAC standings, as the Shockers dropped to 11-17 overall and 3-12 in conference play.

Here are three takeaways from WSU’s performance against Temple:

1. Offensive rebounds doom Shockers in loss

When WSU needed a stop in overtime, the team failed to secure the defensive rebound.

With Temple clinging to a two-point lead, Hysier Miller’s jumper missed and WSU’s Colby Rogers and Harlond Beverly converged on the rebound but a miscommunication led to neither of them grabbing it to allow Temple to extend the possession.

Given a second chance, Temple was able to fire away a 3-pointer that missed, but once again, WSU’s small-ball lineup failed to secure the rebound and Shane Dezonie scored the put-back for a 70-66 lead with 20 seconds left.

When Kenny Pohto missed an inside shot on the next possession, WSU suffered a setback on its home court. Temple won despite shooting 31.9% from the floor.

A sloppy second half prevented WSU from protecting a 10-point halftime lead, as turnovers, missed shots around the rim and offensive rebounds allowed plagued the Shockers.

After Temple rallied to tie the score at 58 with 2:26 left in regulation, Bell briefly put WSU in front with a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left. But the Owls answered right back with a fast-break layup by Jordan Riley to tie the score again with 21 seconds left.

WSU held for the final shot and tried to use Colby Rogers as a screener to spring Ronnie DeGray III toward the basket, but Temple’s defense switched the screen and DeGray was left with a wild runner that missed at the buzzer.

Temple entered ranked 10th in AAC play in offensive rebound rate, but pulled down 22 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points.

2. Energy plays spur first-half run for Shockers

Some MTXE magic was in the air again in the Roundhouse during WSU’s 15-4 close to the first half.

Shocker fans roared their approval late in the first half when a loose ball was available at halfcourt and Harlond Beverly dove on the floor to beat a Temple player to the ball, which led to an open corner 3 that Ronnie DeGray III buried to complete the momentum swing.

But that wasn’t the only hustle play the Shockers made.

Taking a charge has been a rarity for WSU’s defense this season, but DeGray showed it was possible midway through the first half when he stood his ground against an oncoming Shane Dezonie on a fast break to earn the benefit of the whistle.

Later in the first half, Beverly came up with a steal and although his transition layup missed, Kenny Pohto was there for a put-back slam. Pohto even let out a scream as he was pulling down on the rim for a 27-23 lead.

3. WSU gets the most out of its center combination

WSU’s advantage at center was apparent on the game’s opening play when Quincy Ballard soared through the air to collect an alley-oop pass from Bijan Cortes and slam it home.

The Cortes-to-Ballard connection added perhaps its most impressive highlight play when Cortes sailed the ball high over the Temple defense and Ballard caught it in the air and jammed it backwards while twisting in the air.

When Ballard went to the bench, backup Kenny Pohto went to work. He scored a team-high nine points in the first half and even left a handful of points on the table, missing on a pair of close shots and three free throws at the line.

The combination of Ballard’s rim-running and Pohto’s finesse style spearheaded WSU’s offense, as the duo totaled 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Pohto has now scored double-digit points in back-to-back games for the first time since November. The 6-foot-10 big man from Sweden had his strongest game in conference play last game in a 16-point win over Tulsa, which included 16 points and seven rebounds, and followed it up with 11 points and nine rebounds.