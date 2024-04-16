Shonda Rhimes Says She Hired Security After 'Passionate' “Grey's Anatomy ”Fans 'Got Mean' Over Season Finales

"I wanted to just be able to walk out my front door and hang out with my kids and not be worried. I would lay awake at night with stress," Rhimes shared of her fears for her personal safety

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Shonda Rhimes attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Shonda Rhimes is opening up about why she has taken a step back from social media amid the unprecedented success of Grey's Anatomy.

With the hit ABC medical drama in its historic 20th season, the Emmy-nominated show creator, 54, told The Sunday Times that she has seen a shift in the fanbase since the series began in 2005.

“Social media changed,” she shared. “Fans have passionate feelings, and I was always fine with that. I understand that the characters felt like their friends. They were my imaginary friends too. That’s why I was writing them. And I think people just had very strong feelings about what happened with their friends.”

She then took a pause, adding, “But then it became weird.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images The stars and executive producers of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" along with President of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, celebrate the taping of the 350th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The mother of three revealed that she requested a police car to be parked outside her house for a week following Grey’s Anatomy season finales due to death threats from angry fans.

“They got mean,” she said of her decision. “And you never knew who was going to really take offense in the wrong way.”

In fact, she took additional measures — including hiring private 24-hour security at her Los Angeles home — “because people are dangerous and strange.”

David Livingston/Getty From left: Shonda Rhimes with daughter Harper

However, the showrunner — who is a mom to Harper, 21, Emerson Pearl, 11, and Beckett, 10 — also discussed the mental toll of fearing for her personal safety.

“I wanted to just be able to walk out my front door and hang out with my kids and not be worried. I would lay awake at night with stress,” she explained.

She admitted the experience “affected a lot of things,” adding, “I had some very helpful friends who’d had similar experiences, who were able to give me a lot of perspective, and who were adamant that if you can’t live normally then you’re not going to be able to live.”

She has since moved out of Los Angeles to a state she won’t name.

Earlier this month, Rhimes celebrated Grey's Anatomy being renewed for season 21, extending its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama and the network’s longest-running primetime scripted series.

“This picture was taken in 2015,” she shared of a throwback photo of the cast during the celebration for their 250th episode. “To still be on your screens, in your living rooms, and in your hearts almost ten years later - words cannot express my gratitude.”

“Grey’s was something I made up 20+ years ago, and I am so incredibly proud that it’s been picked up for its 21st season,” she continued. “This honestly could not be possible without you guys..caring about the stories I tell, the talented cast, writers, and crew. Wow.”

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.



