Sinéad O'Connor's Daughter Roisin Waters Sings 'Nothing Compares 2 U' as Tribute to Late Mother in NYC

O'Connor died in July 2023 of natural causes

Michel Linssen/Redferns Sinéad O'Connor

Sinéad O'Connor's daughter honored her late mother.

During a tribute concert on Wednesday for late Irish icons O'Connor and Shane MacGowan at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Roisin Waters covered the musician/activist's classic "Nothing Compares 2 U."



In fan-captured footage of the performance, Waters, 28, can be seen walking barefoot in a colorful floral slip dress as she sings an impassioned rendition of O'Connor's 1990 hit. Near the end of the set, the crowd unanimously cheers for her and concertgoers appear to give her a standing ovation.

Rob Ball/Redferns/Getty Sinéad O'Connor performs on stage at Camp Bestival at Lulworth Castle on Aug. 3, 2014

Related: Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance

The concert was filled with artists paying tribute to both late musicians. Bettye LaVette covered O'Connor's "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, while Cat Power took on The Pogues' "The Body of an American." Resistance Revival Chorus put their spin on O'Connor's "Thank You for Hearing Me." During the evening, Glen Hansard and Imelda May took on MacGowan and O’Connor’s duet “Haunted.”



Other artists who covered songs by MacGowan and his band The Pogues were Billy Bragg, Violent Femmes’ Gordon Gano, Dropkick Murphys, Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hütz, The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn and The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle.

In July 2023, 'Connor died by natural causes at the age of 56, according to a statement from the London Inner South Coroner's Court on Tuesday. O'Connor had been found "unresponsive" at a home in London.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," her family said in a statement in July.

MacGowan died in November 2023 at the age of 65, which his wife and longtime partner Victoria Mary Clarke confirmed in a touching Instagram post.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Sinéad O'Connor performs at The Roundhouse in August 2014 in London

Related: Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch

In her post, MacGowan's widow remembered her late husband as someone "who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear"

Clarke told the New York Times that the “Fairytale of New York” musician died of pneumonia.

Prior to his death, MacGowan had been recently hospitalized after being diagnosed with encephalitis,which is an uncommon and potentially life threatening condition that causes the brain to swell, since December 2022 per Sky News.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.