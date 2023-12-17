Sissons, Tomasino and Trenin score, Saros makes 21 saves, Predators stop Capitals 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colton Sissons, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin scored goals and the Nashville Predators won their fourth consecutive game, 3-1 over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, who have won seven of their last eight games. Saros has won a career-high six consecutive starts.

T.J. Oshie scored and Charlie Lindgren made 20 saves for Washington, which had its four-game point streak snapped.

Sissons scored the game’s first goal at 5:03 of the opening period.

With Nashville on a power play, Sissons tipped Roman Josi’s shot past Lindgren on the stick side.

Filip Forsberg also assisted on Sissons’ goal, extending his point-scoring streak to four games. He has two goals and four assists in that span.

Oshie scored at 5:15 of the second period when the Capitals had a two-man advantage to tie the game at 1-1.

Tomasino made it 2-1 with 6:34 remaining in the second, converting on a breakaway after the Capitals had prolonged time in the Nashville zone but were unable to score.

Trenin gave Nashville a two-goal lead at 3:41 of the third. His one-handed swat at the puck just outside the crease went in over Lindgren’s shoulder and came just five seconds after another Nashville power play expired.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin has not scored in his last 12 games. He had six of Washington's 22 shots on Saros in the game. He also had five more shots blocked and three other shot attempts that missed the target.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit Carolina Sunday.

Predators: Host Vancouver Tuesday.

