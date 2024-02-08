Skins star Kaya Scodelario confirms split from husband

Getty Images

Skins star Kaya Scodelario has announced her split from husband, actor Benjamin Walker, after eight years together.

The actress, best known for playing Effie in the E4 teen series, met Walker on the set of The King's Daughter in 2014 and announced their engagement in December 2014. The couple wed a year later and share two children together.

In a joint statement shared with The Sun, Scodelario and Walker confirmed their separation: "Some time ago Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends."

"They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children's remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family," the statement concluded.

Scodelario gave birth to their first child, a son in 2016 and later welcomed a daughter together in 2021.

The couple were last seen together at The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power UK premiere in September 2022. Scodelario supported Walker, who stars as High King of the Ñoldorin Elves, Ereinion Gil-galad, in the Prime Video series.

Walker was previously married to The Good Wife star Mamie Gummer, daughter of actress Meryl Streep. Meanwhile, Scodelario briefly dated her Skins co-star Jack O'Connell and Shameless UK actor Elliott Tittensor.

The actress is currently busy promoting her role in the new Netflix series The Gentleman, a TV adaptation of the 2019 Guy Ritchie film of the same name.

Scodelario stars alongside The White Lotus's Theo James, who heads up the series as Eddie Horniman, the heir to his father’s sizable estate, only to discover it’s part of a weed empire upon his death.

The eight-part series drops on Netflix in March.

