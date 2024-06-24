Sloth Saved From Muddy Canal by Colombian Police Officer

Heartwarming video posted by Colombian authorities on Sunday, June 23, shows a police officer rescuing a small sloth that was at risk of drowning in a muddy canal.

The National Police of Colombia said a traffic police officer carried out the rescue in the country’s northern Cordoba region on Sunday.

The video shows a uniformed police officer handing his firearm to a colleague before using his bare hands to lift the small sloth out of the water and carry it back up to safety. Credit: @TransitoPolicia via Storyful