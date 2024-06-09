Will Smith Surprises Fans After Secretly Watching “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” with Them in a Theater

The star hugged fans and snapped photos with them after sneaking into a screening of his latest film

Hector Vivas/Getty Will Smith

Will Smith is surprising some unsuspecting fans!

The 55-year-old actor recently caught some fans of his and Martin Lawrence’s iconic Bad Boys franchise off guard — by watching the fourth installment right next to them.

Smith snuck into a cinema to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die and only revealed himself after the credits rolled, footage of the moment posted on TikTok on June 8 revealed.

The clip, which was shared by an individual whose TikTok bio details him as the movie theater's general manager, was filmed by someone waiting outside the screening and began with guests began pouring out of the theater, before the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star walked out too and revealed himself.

“Hey, I’m glad y’all enjoyed that,” the star — who was dressed inconspicuously in all-black — said, as heads turned and people began screaming in disbelief.

Frank Masi Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die audience quickly surrounded Smith, and he began shaking hands, hugging fans and speaking with members of the crowd — plus, snapping some photos, of course.

“Surprise, when you walk out of Bad Boys Movie and Will Smith Walks out with you after having watched the movie with you!!” the manager who captured the video wrote, adding, “Only at CINEMARK!”

And, after someone in the comments wrote that they would lose their mind in the same scenario, the manager responded, “That's exactly what happened here!”

Smith is hoping to make a big-screen comeback with the latest installment in the Bad Boys franchise, a film industry source recently told PEOPLE.

"Bad Boys is not a risk," the source told PEOPLE. "It's a good piece to see him soar. A talent as ambitious and financially successful as Will does not go away with one mistake."

“He needs to keep box-office success alive," the insider added.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Martin Lawrence and Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Outside of its potential for box-office success, however, Smith was ecstatic to reunite with his partner in the action-comedy series, Lawrence.

The longtime pals — who play Miami-based detective duo Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the films — spoke with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of their new flick on May 30 — and revealed the quirky ways they get on each other’s nerves.

For Lawrence, it’s Smith’s workaholic tendencies, he told PEOPLE, noting, "He likes to rehearse all the time.”

"That's funny,” Smith replied. "It's not a hate, but there's a fun quirk that makes me laugh about Martin all the time. He never takes two sips out of a water bottle.”

“He drinks the whole water bottle in one go, every time,” the actor said, adding, “It's like, 'Yo, man!' "

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters now.

