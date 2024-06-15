Snoop Dogg Celebrates 27 Years of Marriage with Wife Shante Broadus

The couple, who met as teenagers, have three kids together and are also proud grandparents

Snoop Dogg/Instagram Snoop Dogg and Shante Monique Broadus

Snoop Dogg is celebrating a special occasion!

The rapper, 52, shared a post on Instagram on Saturday, June 15, celebrating 27 years of marriage with his wife and manager, Shante Broadus.

"#TwentySeven 💙🔥💎 👏🏿," Snoop captioned the carousel of photos, tagging Broadus, who shared the same snapshots and a similar caption on her own Instagram.

The couple wore coordinating pink-and-white sweatsuit sets in the casual photos they shared. The Garfield Movie star had his arm around Broadus in both shots, and she sported a bright blue cross-body bag.

The couple met as teenagers when they both attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California and went to prom together in 1989. They tied the knot in June 1997 at the the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Snoop and Broadus have three kids together: sons Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 24. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" performer also has a son named Julian, 25, with Laurie Helmond.

Broadus and the Training Day star became grandparents when Cordé welcomed his children, sons Zion and Leo and daughter Elleven. Cordé's late son Kai Love died in 2019 at just 10 days old.

Snoop and Broadus briefly split in 2004 and renewed their vows in 2008.

"I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable," the musician told PEOPLE in 2007 of their reconciliation.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg

As for why their marriage has stood the test of time, the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper said on Today in 2023, “I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other."

He continued, "She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were."

"When you truly love somebody, there ain't nothing you can do to break that up, and I feel like that was true love at first sight," he added.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus in 2001

In 2024, Snoop revealed on the Instagram Live series Wake & Bake with Double S Express that he turned down a potential $100 million deal with Only Fans for Broadus' sake.

"I'm like, I got a Black wife," he explained of his decision. "Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money."



