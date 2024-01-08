London weather: Snow forecast for capital today as Met Office issues ice warning for south east

London is expected to get its first snow of the year on Monday, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the capital and the south east.

Snow was due to fall in London from around midday and throughout the early afternoon, according to the Met Office.

It said temperatures are not likely to rise above 3C and will hit lows of 1C, but warned Londoners it will feel more like -3C for most of Monday.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, in place from 4am to 10am for the London region and parts of the south east.

The area is set for “a mix of sleet and snow showers” that will move in from the east and “temperatures near zero”, and could affect roads and railways, it said.

“[There will be] icy patches and wintry showers affecting some areas on Monday morning, leading to potentially slower journeys," said the Met Office on its website.

“Some roads and railways are likely to be affected by ice, (and in a few places by snow), leading to longer journey times.

“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents or injuries more likely.”

The Met Office has advised anyone heading out to take precautions with their route.

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to bring bright sunshine, but the cold weather is expected to continue this week.

Sky weather presenter Jo Wheeler said: “At this time of year, clearer conditions with light winds are likely to result in overnight frosts, fog and icy stretches on roads and pavements.”

She added: “Today, we’re seeing a cold pool of air moving into southern areas with the potential for overnight showers to fall as sleet or snow over the higher ground.

“With night-time temperatures close to freezing, even in the towns and cities, there’s also a risk of showers falling on frozen surfaces and turning instantly to ice.”

The freezing temperatures will follow the effects of Storm Henk which led to some areas of London flooding on Thursday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.”

The cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can have a serious health impact for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr Sousa added: “Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days.”