Social Media Reacts To Republican Nikki Haley's Endorsement Of Trump

When Nikki Haleyended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in March, she said that Donald Trump would have to “earn the votes of those in our party, and beyond it, who did not support [him].”

Turns out he didn’t even need to do that, as the former South Carolina governor announced on Wednesday that she plans to vote for the former president despite previously saying that she didn’t believe he could beat Joe Biden.

“I will be voting for Trump,” Haley, who was the U.N. ambassador in Trump’s administration, said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington. “Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech.”

Considering that Haley said Trump was unfit to be president and the fact that she is still scoring double-digits in GOP primaries 2½ months after suspending her campaign, many critics on X (formerly Twitter) considered her a hypocrite.

Oh, and it got brutal.

Welp…as predicted, Nikki Haley has sold her soul to a lunatic who despises everything she claimed to stand for as a woman, child of immigrants, military wife and a supporter of democracy.



She is the quintessential craven political clout chaser who will clearly say or do… https://t.co/mGqyN2PJb5 — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) May 22, 2024

So when Nikki Haley said “It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him.” She really meant, he can treat me and my voters like garbage and I’ll still fall in line and support him. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) May 22, 2024

I told you Nikki Haley would endorse Trump. All these Republicans have been warning that Trump poses the gravest threat to democracy in modern history, but then they turn around and support him because they’re spineless cowards afraid of upsetting Trump’s MAGA cult. Shameful. https://t.co/uMnSYWQ5ES — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley: Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him. Republicans know what a disaster Donald Trump has been and will continue to be. They are just too afraid to say the truth out loud pic.twitter.com/2pR72UiAVB — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley a few months ago: Trump is unfit to be president.



Nikki Haley today: “I will be voting for Trump.”



What a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/DOUECb4Jt6 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 22, 2024

This isn’t complicated: Nikki Haley believes Trump is unfit. And she believes he should never be back in the White House. But if she said that publicly, her career as a Republican would be over. So, as expected, she decided to not be truthful. To keep her career as a Republican. https://t.co/03sgIJpta2 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 22, 2024

For those people out there who praised @NikkiHaley - including many TV commentators and Democrats - she came out today and said "I will vote for Trump"



She was, is and will forever be a total fake and opportunist and I told you this over and over again while you praised her. pic.twitter.com/YkL3k7dvzU — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley endorsing Trump during ‘Unified Reich’ week in the middle of his criminal trial is an interesting political choice — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 22, 2024

Gosh, who could have predicted Nikki Haley would endorse Trump?



Oh, that’s right, all of us who have been paying attention to her career. https://t.co/wsSmlZez5O — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley just confirmed that she will be voting for Donald Trump. Haley is a coward. She had the opportunity to stand up for our democracy and for what’s right and instead, she chose to bow down to MAGA and Trump. A total embarrassment. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley was finally leading. She had spoken clearly and developed her own base in politics that Trump couldn’t steal. She stood on her own feet. We even voted for her after she dropped out.



And she just threw it all away. An utterly bizarre and cowardly choice. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) May 22, 2024

Media shocked

as Nikki Haley

does exactly

what everyone said she would do — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 22, 2024

