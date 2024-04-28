Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at White House Correspondents' Dinner

The pair coordinated their outfits and chose to wear the same designer — Harbison — for the occasion

Paul Morigi/Getty Ashlyn Harris (left) and Sophia Bush attend the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 27, 2024

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are red carpet official!

The One Tree Hill alum, 41, and the soccer star, 38, made their red carpet debut at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 27.

The couple marked the occasion by wearing the same designer — Harbison. Bush beamed in a black strapless dress with pockets and gold pendant details down the front. Harris wore black pants and a black textured vest with gold button details.

They accessorized their outfits with Briony Raymond jewelry but opted to wear different designers on their feet. Harris sported black Saint Laurent shoes while Bush went with Aquazzura heels underneath her floor-length dress.



Paul Morigi/Getty Ashlyn Harris (left) and Sophia Bush at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 27, 2027

Their red carpet debut comes days after the Love, Victor star came out as "queer" in an essay for Glamour's April 2024 issue.

“I finally feel like I can breathe. I don’t think I can explain how profound that is,” Bush wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long," she continued. "I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy — but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it — I am taking deep breaths again. I can feel my legs and feet. I can feel my feet in my shoes right now. It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time."

Related: All About Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris' Relationship

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Sophia Bush

In August 2023, the John Tucker Must Die star filed for divorce from entrepreneur Grant Hughes after a year of marriage. Then in October 2023, PEOPLE broke the news that the actress had begun seeing the athlete, who had also filed for divorce from her then-wife, fellow soccer pro Ali Krieger, in September 2023.

Bush addressed allegations that she was a “home-wrecker” in her essay.

“The idea that I left my marriage based on some hysterical rendezvous — that, to be crystal-clear, never happened — rather than having taken over a year to do the most soul crushing work of my life? … It feels brutal," she wrote.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Sophia Bush at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

The Chicago P.D star first met the soccer player in 2019 but said in her Glamour piece that she got closer with Harris after their respective splits from their spouses.

“Maybe it was all fated. Maybe it really is a version of invisible string theory. I don’t really know,” she wrote of her relationship. “But I do know that for a sparkly moment I felt like maybe the universe had been conspiring for me. And that feeling that I have in my bones is one I’ll hold on to no matter where things go from here.”

Related: Sophia Bush ‘Wouldn't Change a Thing’ After Coming Out as Queer in Glamour Essay

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is the couple's official red carpet debut, but Bush and Harris have made public appearances together.

In December 2023, they went to Art Basel in Miami, and last month they attended Elton John’s Oscars party. On March 20, the pair celebrated Ruby Rose’s 38th birthday at Magic Castle in Los Angeles.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.