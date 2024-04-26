Source Claims Taylor Swift Is "Worried" About Travis Kelce Getting"Freaked Out" by Fame

Taylor Swift's spotlight is huger than ever thanks to The Tortured Poets Department and The Eras Tour, not to mention her verrrrry high profile relationship with Travis Kelce. And while Travis is used to the attention (his main character energy is off the charts), apparently Tay is worried about the spotlight on their relationship.

“She wants a happy ending with Travis,” a source tells Page Six. “She is worried about jinxing things. She is nervous something will mess things up.”

“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame,” the insider adds, noting that “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.”

According to this source, Taylor wants to make sure “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.” Meanwhile, releasing Tortured Poets came with a lot of emotions for Taylor: “It’s stressful, you feel vulnerable, “It’s her most complicated piece of art.”

Travis definitely seems like he's down with the spotlight, and even has a new show coming out called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The NFL tight end specifically told Extra that he's "comfortable" with a ton of attention, saying “I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me…I love a good challenge. I get excited for a challenge. Something that I haven't done before is something that really makes me focus…and there's something about that that I got a love for.”

