South African election results portal goes blank in apparent glitch

National Results Operation Centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa

MIDRAND (Reuters) - An apparent glitch on the website of South Africa's electoral commission on Friday morning meant that the results page stopped updating and went blank.

As of 0612 GMT, the results page showed the vote count as 0% complete after it had previously been showing results from more than 50% of polling stations. The election took place on Wednesday.

Technicians at the results centre in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, said they were working to fix the problem.

"We are working on restoring service," said a spokesperson for the electoral commission on a WhatsApp group for media.

"The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results."

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Bate Felix; Writing by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Silvia Aloisi)