South African Rapper and Dancer Costa Titch's Cause of Death at 28 Has Been Revealed

Costa Titch died at the age of 28 in March 2023 after collapsing on stage at a music festival

Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Costa Titch in Johannesburg, South Afric in October 2021

South African rapper and dancer Costa Titch's cause of death has been revealed.

Costa — whose real name was Costantinos Tsobanoglou — died in March 2023 at the age of 28 after collapsing on stage during his performance at Johannesburg’s Ultra Music Festival, reported Cape Town Etc.

On Wednesday, May 8, the late artist's Instagram account shared a statement revealing his cause of death as a "significant strain" to his heart leading to an irregular heartbeat, which caused a fatal seizure.



Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Costa Titch at the memorial service of Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick at Wanderers Cricket Stadium in March 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa

"Amdist speculations, our team and family have collaborated with pathologists to unveil the true cause of his passing," the statement read. "The post-mortem examination revealed significant strain on Costa's heart, unbeknownst to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue. The culmination likely led to an irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life."

It continued: "Costa Titch's influence transcended boundaries, inspiring countless souls throughout his journey, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music. In this time of mourning, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering love and support. Let us continue to honor his legacy together."



When the hip-hop artist died in March of last year, his family posted a statement to Instagram: “Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name “Costa Titch."

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth," it continued.



Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Costa Titch during the Gauteng Sports Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in November 2021 in Midrand, South Africa

The statement concluded: “As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”



In addition to his family, organizers of Ultra Music Festival South Africa shared a statement, “We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend. Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.”

Titch began as a backup dancer before he found fame as a rapper. He signed to Akon’s Konvict Kulture label, and recently released a single with him. Titch also took home awards for best collaboration and best remix at the South African Hip Hop Awards for his “Nkalakatha” with Riky Rick and AKA.

