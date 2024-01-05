South Carolina adds productive transfer linebacker via Charlotte 49ers

On the same day South Carolina likely lost one commitment, the Gamecocks added a trio of players from he transfer portal.

The latest is Charlotte transfer linebacker Demetrius Knight, who will transfer to South Carolina as a redshirt junior.

Knight joins Louisville transfer WR Ahmar Huggins-Bruce and North Carolina Central OL Torricelli Simkins III as the Thursday commitments, now boosting the Gamecocks’ transfer-portal haul to 10.

Knight began his college career at Georgia Tech, playing in 36 games over four years before he moved on to Charlotte last season. In the Queen City, Knight led the 49ers in tackles (96) while notching 5.5 TFLs and a trio of interceptions.