Spectators head out for glow-worm breeding season

Charlie Rose - BBC News, South East
·3 min read
A glow worm on a person's palm
Some people pay to witness glow-worms' breeding season in June and July. [BBC]

It’s late at night on the South Downs as a group of ardent wildlife spotters gather round a pair of glow-worms appearing to copulate.

While the insect is declining in many parts of the UK, the healthy population of glow-worms at the Sussex beauty spot is drawing in spectators.

Watched by a small crowd, the insects don’t seem to be put off by the lack of privacy.

“I’m starting to blush”, says Prof Alan Stewart, an ecologist at the University of Sussex, who is holding the tiny wriggling creatures in his palm.

Professor Stewart with a glow worm
Prof Stewart (right) is counting the glow worm population on the South Downs [BBC]

The flightless female glow-worm uses a green light at the end of her abdomen - which glows due to a chemical reaction called bioluminescence - to attract a winged male suitor.

Some people pay to witness this special sight during glow worms' breeding season in June and July.

A glow worm in the grass on the South Downs
The insects are declining due to a host of factors, from habitat loss to light pollution [BBC]

Others attend free guided walks, like this one, which is organised by the Benfield Wildlife and Conservation Group near Hove.

Christina came with her partner Matt after seeing the event advertised on social media. They had never seen a glow worm before.

“It’s a strange thing to be doing in the middle of the night but it’s very cool to see them," she says.

Christina and Matt
Christina and Matt had never seen a glow worm before [BBC]

Clive Bean is more of a glow-worm veteran and is known within the group as a skilled wildlife spotter.

“If you get a lot of them it’s like looking at a starry night but on the ground”, he says.

Tonight, with the constant roar of traffic from the A27 in the background, the group find a handful of glowing females among the chalk grassland of the reserve and an abundance of males.

Prof Stewart is counting the population using simple traps fashioned from plastic drinks bottles that work like lobster pots.

To attract the males he uses green LEDs to imitate the glow of a real female.

He says he marks the insects with tiny dots of paint which doesn’t harm them, before releasing them and seeing how many can be caught again one or two nights later.

“That gives us a very accurate estimate of the population size,” he says.

Sally Wadsworth, chair of Benfield Wildlife and Conversation Group, says the Benfield Hill nature reserve has a healthy population of glow worms.

“They’re really, really special and we want to look after them”, she says.

A light barrier on Mount Caburn
University of Sussex students are using a light barrier to gauge the impact of light pollution [BBC]

Elsewhere, the insects are declining due to a host of factors, from habitat loss to light pollution.

Experts believe artificial lighting is distracting the males so they miss out on a chance to mate.

As part of ongoing research, the University of Sussex students are carrying out field experiments on Mount Caburn near Lewes, to gauge the impact of light pollution.

“They are a bit of a sentinel for what’s going on in the countryside," says Prof Stewart.

"Because the females don’t have wings, they’re effectively sedentary so they’re very much dependant on the conditions where they are. So if the conditions deteriorate or even if the habitat is destroyed then obviously they’re in deep trouble.”

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Can you spot the bear? Yellowstone guide issues challenge

    If you're able to spot the black bear in the Yellowstone National Park image you're either lucky or have a keen eye.

  • See damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados as it sustains Category 5 status

    Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.

  • Texas Nurse Tirelessly Searches for Late Patient's Dog So She Can Give the Pet a New Home (Exclusive)

    Dezorey Arocha spent 11 days searching for Bear Bear the dog, after learning her late patient left behind the pup without a new owner to care for him

  • Hurricane Beryl grows to Category 5 strength as it razes southeast Caribbean islands

    BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.

  • What is a meteotsunami? A rare phenomenon in the Great Lakes, explained

    A recent video from Lake Michigan shows the beach completely submerged by a type of tsunami in less than a minute. A meteotsunami is a very large wave triggered by changes in air pressure. Rachel Schoutsen has all the details.

  • Three storms are churning in the Atlantic. Will they pose risks to Beaufort County?

    Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.

  • Many popular heat pump models recalled due to overheating risk

    Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca

  • 1-in-a-million white bison calf born at Yellowstone hasn't been seen since early June, park says

    “To date, park staff have been unable to locate the calf,” the National Park Service announced on its website Friday.

  • China’s Plastics Boom Is Set to Create Another Trade Headache

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge of Chinese plastic supply is threatening to overflow in the face of weak domestic demand, morphing into a fresh trade challenge for the rest of the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Mid-July Vote to Formally Tap Biden as NomineeTrump Immunity Ruling Means Any Trial Before Election UnlikelyBeryl Becomes Earliest Ever Category 5 Hurricane in Atlantic‘Upflation’ Is the Latest Retail Trend Driving Up Prices for US ConsumersTrump Seeks to Toss NY Felony Conviction A

  • Why Halifax is eyeing goose poop at its 19 supervised beaches

    When lifeguards arrive for work at the Halifax Regional Municipality's 19 supervised beaches, there's a common sight they encounter."There can be quite a lot of bird waste on the beach," said Elizabeth Montgomery, a water resources specialist with the city's environment and climate change team.This waste can enter the water, contaminating it with E. coli bacteria, and contribute to closures.Montgomery said there are multiple reasons why E. coli can get in the water, but the city is trying differ

  • Mama Black Bear and Cubs Break Into Bird Feeders

    A mama black bear and her three cubs broke into a Washington homeowner’s bird feeders in late May, with the heist caught on security cameras.Rich Saddler owns the cameras that captured the mama bear tearing apart the bird feeders on his porch in Hoquiam. Saddler told Storyful he’s noticed bears in his backyard the last two or three years, but said this is the first time they’ve gotten so close, and the first time he’s seen the cubs.According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), “bears may opportunistically seek food in human-occupied areas when natural foods are scarce. This occurs annually in early spring before natural foods become available and in late fall as bears prepare for hibernation.”The WDFW advises anyone living or recreating in bear country to avoid feeding bears and to responsibly manage garbage to prevent human-bear conflict. Credit: Rich Saddler via Storyful

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • Hurricane Beryl, now Cat 4, targets Jamaica with ferocious winds: Live updates

    Beryl weakened slightly into a Category 4 storm Tuesday from the monster Category 5 hurricane it became overnight.

  • Beryl pushes onto Windward Islands with catastrophic winds, storm surge

    Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.

  • Trees Blamed for Air Pollution

    In a controversial new study, scientists are claiming that trees in Los Angeles are contributing to the city's air pollution, challenging conventional notions about the positive role they play in their ecosystems. As New Scientist explains, this bold theory was born of a strange conundrum: despite efforts to decrease traffic exhaust and increase environmental protections, […]

  • Hurricane Beryl closing in on Jamacia, track its next move here

    A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • Why Hurricane Beryl's 'insane' intensification has experts worried

    The first hurricane of 2024 made history in several ways, and none of them are good news, experts say.

  • Zoo in Chile presents 12-day-old baby rhino to the public

    A zoo in Chile presented on Tuesday "Silverio," the third white rhinoceros calf born in South America. The species is in danger of extinction. There are only about 10,080 left in the world. (AP video by Mauricio Cuevas)

  • Watch this woman conquer her lifelong fear of sharks...by swimming with them!

    Watch this teacher take a frightening dip in the ocean to overcome her fear of sharks.

  • Swelling deer herd hems in South Korean islanders

    Under the light of a moon partially obscured by cloud, the eyes of a dozen deer glow uncannily in the dark on South Korea's island of Anma. "I'm sorry to say this, but we need to get rid of them, which is our intention, even if that means we have to kill them," said Jang Jin-young, 43, one of the leaders of the village, which numbers about 150.