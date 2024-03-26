Spring snowfall warning issued for Thunder Bay, northern Ontario

It's spring, but a winter-like heavy snowfall is expected in Thunder Bay, Ont., and vast areas across northern Ontario on the second day of a three-day storm system rolling through the region.

Environment Canada says the region has been forecast to see roughly 25 to 45 centimetres of snow between Sunday and Wednesday evening.

The agency estimates snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres in Thunder Bay and up to 35 centimetres in other areas including Fort Hope, Lansdowne and Ogoki.

It says there is a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets for areas close to Lake Superior later this afternoon and evening.

The storm will be moving northeast toward Lake Superior and will continue north over northern Ontario.

Road closures are possible as heavy snow combined with strong northerly winds are expected to reduce visibility at times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press