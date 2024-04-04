Stanford names Jonathan Levin, business school dean, new president after leadership crisis

A pedestrian walks on the campus at Stanford University, which has named Jonathan Levin, business school dean, as its new president. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Stanford University on Thursday named business school dean Jonathan Levin its new president, seven months after its former top resident resigned amid allegations of research misconduct.

Levin, a 51-year-old economist and Stanford alumnus who has led the business school for eight years, will take the helm at the Palo Alto campus Aug. 1.

He replaces Richard Saller, a professor of European studies who became interim president after Marc Tessier-Lavigne resigned in August amid research misconduct accusations.

In 2022, Stanford became engulfed in controversy after the Stanford Daily published an investigation questioning Tessier-Lavigne's neurobiology research. Last year, an independent panel concluded that the then-president "did not personally engage in research misconduct" but failed multiple times to correct errors in published research and oversaw labs that had manipulated data. Announcing his resignation last summer, Tessier-Lavigne said he was stepping down "for the good of the University.”

Levin earned undergraduate degrees in English and math from Stanford before studying at Oxford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He said in a statement that he was "grateful and humbled" to take on the job. He will be the university's 13th president.

"When I was an undergraduate, Stanford opened my mind, nurtured my love for math and literature, and inspired me to pursue an academic career," Levin said. "In the years since, it has given me opportunities to pursue ideas in collaboration with brilliant colleagues, teach exceptional students, and bring people together to achieve ambitious collective goals around the university.”

He will lead the university, one of the nation's top-rated and wealthiest with a $36-billion endowment, at a turbulent time in higher education.

Nationwide, enrollment is declining, costs continue to skyrocket and many are questioning the value of a high-priced college degree. Public and private universities have been on the defense as conservative activists and politicians attack degree programs, classes and campus culture on race, gender and sexuality.

Since the fall, conflicts over the Israel-Hamas war have also taken center stage at Stanford. In December, the U.S. Dept. of Education said it was investigating allegations of discrimination on the campus, such as antisemitism, after accusations that it violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The act bans discrimination based on race, national origin, shared ancestry and ethnic characteristics. The investigation is one of several the federal government is conducting into U.S. universities in the wake of divisive campus protests since Oct. 7.

Levin, who joined the Stanford faculty in 2000, was selected by a 20-member committee that included professors, students, staff and trustees.

Jerry Yang, the chair of Stanford's Board of Trustees who announced the search committee in September, said in a statement that Levin brings "a rare combination of qualities: a deep understanding and love of Stanford, an impressive track record of academic and leadership success, the analytical prowess to tackle complex strategic issues, and a collaborative and optimistic working style."

“He is consistently described by those who know him as principled, humble, authentic, thoughtful, and inspiring," Yang said. "We are excited about Stanford’s future under Jon’s leadership.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.