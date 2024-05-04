'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill visits White House. He leaves with a pair of Biden sunglasses

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," visited the White House on Friday and came away with a pair of President Joe Biden's signature aviator sunglasses.

"I was honored to be asked to come to the White House to meet the President, the most legislatively successful president in my lifetime," Hamill told reporters after the meeting, though neither Hamill or White House officials shared the reason for the visit.

He said he had been to the White House during the Carter and Obama administrations, but had never visited the Oval Office, where Biden showed him photographs.

Hamill said that Biden told him, "you can call me Joe," and he asked in return, "can I call you 'Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?'"

"He liked that," he said.

May The Fourth Be The Day A Make-Believe Defender Of The Galaxy Met A Real-Life Defender Of Democracy@JoeBiden @POTUS pic.twitter.com/yXPlW7W7Y7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) May 4, 2024

Saturday, May 4, is unofficially considered "Star Wars" Day because of the Jedi slogan: "May the force be with you."

Hamill is a Democrat and has been posting about Biden's re-election campaign on social media this week ahead of May 4. On May 1 he wrote: "May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden’s Re-election!" and on May 2 he posted: "May The Second Biden Administration Be As Productive and Successful As The 1st."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill visits White House