Star Wars drops dramatic new The Acolyte trailer to mark May 4

Star Wars: The Acolyte has marked May 4 by unveiling a dark new trailer on social media.

Taking place a century before the events of The Phantom Menace, when the Jedi Order is at the peak of its powers, the action drama sees respected master of the force Sol (played by Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) investigating a catalogue of crimes that brings him into direct conflict with his former Padawan, Mae (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Amandla Stenberg).

"Let me be the one to bring her in," asks Sol in the footage after discovering Mae's wicked ways.



No one is safe from the truth.



The two-episode premiere of @OfficialAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, arrives June 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cStoPS8oLr — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2024

Related: New Star Wars show The Acolyte confirms release date

The new trailer, which you can watch above, also provides a fresh look at Game of Thrones actor Dean-Charles Chapman's character Torbin, Carrie-Anne Moss's Force-fu fighter Indara, Charlie Barnett's temple guardian Yord Fandar and Jodie Turner-Smith's witch Mother Aniseya.

Meanwhile, during a conversation on Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast last summer, cast member Dafne Keen revealed how The Acolyte would be making a big change to the Star Wars weaponry.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to say this, but I will just say it. There's a lack of guns, which personally as someone who loves fighting and stunts and stuff, I love," she teased.



Lucasfilm/Disney+





Related: The Matrix and His Dark Materials stars join new Star Wars show The Acolyte

"Because it gives you that body-to-body choreography – that dance feeling. It actually looks like a real fight as opposed to just I point and I shoot, which is kind of an easy cop-out in a way.

"We get a lot of that body-to-body," she reiterated. "We have a lot of the sabers. And Chris Cowan and Mark Ginther and Daren Nop have choreographed all of these wonderful, wonderful stunts in such a beautiful way – it's visually stunning.

"It's also really fun and does look really gritty and real. It feels like a fight."



Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres with two episodes on June 4 on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney+.



You Might Also Like