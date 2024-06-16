Step into a DreamWorks Animation film at Universal Orlando. Here's what's inside

Ready your best ogre yell! Get set to board the Caterbus! Summon your inner Dragon Warrior! DreamWorks Land is officially open at Universal Orlando Resort.

Boasting new interactive attractions and shows for the entire family, the area offers a themed environment that transports guest to the worlds of DreamWorks Animation’s franchises, such as Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Universal Orlando invited members of the media to tour DreamWorks Land and talk to park officials about what it took to bring the newest attraction at the Florida park to life. Here's what to expect from the brand-new section:

What is Universal Orlando's DreamWorks Land?

DreamWorks Land is an immersive new area, seeking to expand on the theming from the DreamWorks Animation Studios movies. It hosts tons of new attractions for the entire family including a family friendly coaster, multiple interactive play areas, live entertainment, and character meet and greets.

Creative director of Universal Creative at Universal Orlando Resort Dean Orion shared his excitement watching guest enjoy the new land, saying it took a "big team and long hours" to get to where they were today. He also shed light on why it was important to construct attractions geared toward younger parkgoers.

"I think it was really important for us to have a place like this, where it's specifically designed for families with young kids. Universal is known for thrill rides and roller coasters and lots of stuff, it's kind of skewed to an older demographic," Orion said. "What's great about this is there's fun for little kids, there's fun for families. It brings out the kid in everyone."

Where is DreamWorks Land? What did it replace in the park?

DreamWorks Land is located in the former spot of Woody Woodpecker's KidZone, near the Animal Actors show and E.T. Adventure ride.

The park closed down the themed play area back in January 2023, along with Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, Fievel's Playland, DreamWorks Destination, and Donkey's Meet & Greet to make room for the new area.

But don't fret, not only does DreamWorks Land bring back dedicated play spaces for the littlest of parkgoers, there are some hidden odes to the former character's area.

"There is a Woody Easter egg in the land, but I'm not going to say where it is. You'll have to find it for yourself," Orion teased.

Would I need to see the movies first to understand and have fun in the park?

Not at all. While the amount of worldbuilding and details within the new section might seem intimidating to someone not familiar with any of the particular franchises, Universal officials and attraction creators assure that everyone will enjoy DreamWorks Land regardless of their knowledge of the movies.

If you are a major fan of the movies, you'll will appreciate the attention to detail within each section. From Shrek's outhouse (which connects to a slide that plays farts while you go down) to colorful greenery seen throughout the Trolls universe, you'll spot some well-known imagery while making your way through the three sections.

"These three movie franchises have been hugely successful. Kung Fu Panda 4 just came out. We had Trolls 3 come out in the fall and then a year ago, on Christmas, we had Puss-N-Boots, so these are very popular characters and stories that people are loving when they go to the movies," Orion said. "It was kind of a no brainer to pick these characters."

Meet iconic DreamWorks characters in person, such as Shrek, Po and Polly

DreamWorks Land features a 35-foot-tall version of Shrek's cottage where you can meet him, Princess Fiona and Donkey.

Speaking of DreamWorks movies, guest have the chance to "walk into a movie screen" and interact with character one-on-one.

Just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, you can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey within his swamp. Fans especially shared their excited for the character interaction to return to the parks.

"It's been amazing to watch and see every day people lining up to meet Shrek and Donkey and Fiona," Orion said about the fan reaction to the characters. "Really, there's characters all over."

Guests can also meet other characters from the various DreamWorks Movies, such as Puss-N-Boots, King Julien and Gabby at the “DreamWorks Character Zone.”

What are all the new interactive play areas in DreamWorks Land?

Shrek's iconic outhouse is located in Shrek's Swamp for Little Ogres play area in Universal Orlando.

Orion said interactivity is so important for theme parks, particularly for younger kids when engaging with the attractions. Want to scope of the best play areas before you got? Here's a breakdown:

Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: This ogre-sized play area features four fun slides, wet play areas and aplayground where guests can climb, bounce and splash around as well as venture into Shrek’s outhouse.

Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: Inspired by the film, "Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish," this newinteractive experience that takes place in Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats. Here, guests get to play with Mama Luna’s many cats on vivid interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas and levers.

King Harold’s Swamp Symphony: Guests can create their own melodious masterpiece as they trigger a choir ofever-changing frog ribbits by continually stomping on an array of interactive lily pads.

Poppy’s Playground: Nestled under a giant, 20-foot mushroom is Poppy’s Playground – a shaded play area featuring colorful flowers and bugs with a bountiful array of fun bouncing and climbing structures for the youngest of trolls.

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: Inspired by the hit Kung Fu Panda films, this all-new play has both wet and dry play areas. Guests have the opportunity to help the pandas wash and dry their laundry with enormous water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans and more.

'It's bright, it's colorful:' DreamWorks Land's new rollercoaster, Trolls Trollercoaster

The Trolls Trollercoaster features characters as they take ride on the iconic Caterbus to escape evil spiders.

There is one new ride in the new land, a Trolls-inspired coaster called the "Trolls Trollercoaster." Senior Manager of Ride & Show Engineering Kristen Steimer shared how they came up for the idea for the new coaster, adding it's fun for the entire family.

"We wanted to make sure (the ride) was fun for the whole family but we also wanted to make sure we were following the lines of our DreamWorks partners, so we picked Trolls because it's bright, it's colorful. Kids love it," Steimer said. "We thought you can hang out with your friends, Poppy Chenille, Branch and all those those fun Trolls characters. We really wanted the guests to be able to experience it like they're in the movie."

The coaster follows the beloved characters after they stroll through a dazzling marquee, having to take a ride on the iconic Caterbus to "escape evil spiders as they speed along a bright orange and yellow track."

Head's up: Riders must be 36 inches to ride the roller coaster, with those between 36 and 48 inches needing an adult to accompany them.

What are the shows in DreamWorks Land?

Guests can watch all their favorite DreamWorks characters come to life at the DreamWorks Imagination Celebration theater.

As for shows, there will be two shows — "Po Live" and DreamWorks "Imagination Celebration."

"Po Live" is a digital, interactive meet and greet experience that gives guests a chance to meet the legendary dragon warrior, portrayed by Jack Black in all four films, having the character depicted on a large screen and answering live questions thanks to a voice actor behind-the-scenes.

DreamWorks "Imagination Celebration" brings together characters from the different franchises, singing and dancing to iconic songs from their movies. Referred to as a multisensory adventure, it combines hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, and advanced technology.

"It's a great way to see all three of those IPs (intellectual property) and just have a really immersive show experience," Steimer said.

What treats can you get in DreamWorks Land?

The "Shrekzel" is one of the most popular items at Swamp Snacks in Universal Orlando's DreamWorks Land.

If you need refuel after wreaking havoc in Shrek's Swamp and getting drenched in Po's Training Camp, there are two quick-service stands in DreamWorks Land — Swamp Snacks and Troll Treats.

If you've ever wondered what ogres like to nibble on throughout the day, Universal's Culinary Operations team decided to answer that question. And it looks like this would be Shrek's favorite snack spread:

Far Far A Waffle , $11.49 - Pepperoni or Ham & Cheese

Shrekzel , $12.29- Pretzel served with cheese

Swamp Dog , $9.49 - Hot dog "Oozing green cheese hot dog wrapped in pizza tree bark"

Mud Puddle Pudding , $5.99 -Chocolate pudding, cookie crumbs, cookie cake, and gummy bugs

Frozen Ogre Sour Apple Ice Pop – $6.99

Chonkey Donkey Chocolate Ice Pop – $6.99

Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef of Universal Orlando Ron Cope shared his team watched the movies "over and over again," looking for any details they could relate back to their menu. When it came down to coming up with ideas for the new treats, Cope said they nailed it pretty quickly.

"We do a lot of different tastings with different groups, different executives, but I think with this one, we got really close to it in the beginning," Cope said. " … You can just see it on people's faces when they're eating (the snacks), you know when somebody likes their food or not just by the way they're doing it."

If marshland morsels aren't your thing? Understood but everyone screams (usually positively) for ice cream! Right by the entrance of Trollercoaster, there's a beatbox-shaped stand selling treats inspired by the Trolls characters:

Poppy-licious Pink , $7.49 - Pink Lemonade Soft Serve with Flower Sprinkles

BroZone Berry, $7.49 - Huckleberry Soft Serve

What does the shopping look like in DreamWorks Land?

Universal Orlando's DreamWorks Land plants a new giftshop right in the middle of the new land.

After exploring all the shows and play sets in DreamWorks Land, guests can snag a memento of their time in the different universes at the outdoor gift shop, conveniently located in the middle of the land. From several character plushies to cheeky shirts that reference jokes within the movies, you'll find something to commemorate your trip.

How much are tickets to Universal Orlando theme parks?

Single-day, single-park tickets start at $114 for children and $119 for adults.

Universal also offers Florida resident ticket specials and different multiple-day park passes to its theme parks, including Volcano Bay.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: DreamWorks Land is open: Guide to Universal's newest attraction