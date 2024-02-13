Steve Wright death – latest: Sara Cox leads tributes to legendary BBC Radio 1 and 2 DJ

Long-time BBC Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69.

The veteran presenter, also known for fronting Top of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.

A statement shared to BBC News by Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Tributes from across the industry have quickly poured in for the late star.

Tony Blackburn pays tribute to Steve Wright

Matt Lucas says Wright ‘was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all'

Comedian and actor Matt Lucas writes on social media: “Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all. So gifted and natural and engaging. It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show. What a huge loss.”

Steve Wright was the most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all. So gifted and natural and engaging. It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show. What a huge loss. — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) February 13, 2024

Big mouth strikes again

Another classic shot from the archives: Here’s Wright along with Bruno Brookes, Janice Long, Simon Bates and a huge pair of false teeth promoting BBC Radio One in 1985.

(Rogers/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Richard Hammond says: ‘I’ve lost my hero'

Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond wrote in memory of Wright: “I’ve lost my hero.”

“Steve Wright has left us,” he continued. “Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was the reason I started my career. Steve, you changed radio and thus broadcasting for us and shall be very, very sadly missed. Go Well.”

Wright promoting Red Nose Day ‘89

Here’s a lovely archive shot of Wright with fellow BBC radio DJs Simon Bates and Gary Davies promoting Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on March 10, 1989.

(Douglas Doig/Express/Getty Images)

Scott Mills says Wright ‘was a constant inspiration to me'

BBC DJ Scott Mills has posted a heartfelt tribute to Wright, calling him: “one of our greatest ever broadcasters.”

Mills added: “He made everything sound effortless, and worked so hard to make every show world class. He was a constant inspiration to me on how to do radio that sounded big.

“When I first started doing shows at Radio 2, he and I spent hours reminiscing about his days at Radio 1, and I would listen to his stories and wisdom in awe. My thoughts are with his family and my colleagues who have worked with him for so many years. Steve, you’re the best to ever do it.”

Phil Daniels says Wright told him they looked like each other

Quadrophenia actor Phil Daniels has posted a photo of himself in 1983’s Meantime along with a vintage shot of Wright.

“Nighty Night Steve Wright .. he always said I looked like him in Meantime,” wrote Daniel. “what a compliment”

Nighty Night Steve Wright .. he always said I looked like him in Meantime .. what a compliment xxxx pic.twitter.com/F07WHxhApA — Phil Daniels (@1phildaniels) February 13, 2024

Richard Branson calls Wright “a true gentleman presenter"

Virgin founder and business magnate Richard Branson has posted his own tribute to Wright on social media, calling the late DJ “a true gentleman presenter who was loved by all.”

He added: “It was a pleasure to have known Steve over the years. Sending love to his family and to all who have lost special friends recently.”

RIP to Steve Wright - a true gentleman presenter who was loved by all. It was a pleasure to have known Steve over the years. Sending love to his family and to all who have lost special friends recently. pic.twitter.com/ZlJECK1BNU — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 13, 2024

Ken Bruce recalls ‘an outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him’

Another longtime BBC colleague of Wright’s, Ken Bruce, wrote on X/Twitter: “Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio.”

Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio. — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 13, 2024

Tony Blackburn says Wright was ‘a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company'

Tony Blackburn OBE, a longtime BBC Radio colleague of Wright’s, wrote on social media: “I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly.”

I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another’s company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly. — Tony Blackburn OBE. (@tonyblackburn) February 13, 2024

Sara Cox remembers Wright live on Radio 2

On her Radio 2 show, an audibly emotional Sara Cox paid tribute to Wright.

“I don’t know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news,” said Cox.

“Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster and a really, really kind person. He was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family. I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too. I imagine you're feeling sad, too, and we are here for your messages...

“We've all lost a lovely friend who's been a big part of our lives for so many years. So, we're going to try and do Steve proud for the rest of the show, and we're going to play the music that he loved so much...”

Cox then played Glen Campbell’s classic “Wichita Lineman”, a favourite of Wright’s.

Paddy McGuinness calls Wright ‘a giant of broadcasting’

“A giant of broadcasting who made the job look effortless,” Top Gear host McGuinness shared on Twitter/X. “Steve Wright in the afternoon was a big part of my formative years. It was such an honour to appear on his shows and see the master at work. RIP Steve Wright.”

A giant of broadcasting who made the job look effortless. Steve Wright in the afternoon was a big part of my formative years. It was such an honour to appear on his shows and see the master at work. RIP Steve Wright. — Paddy McGuinness ❤️ (@PaddyMcGuinness) February 13, 2024

Danny Baker remembers ‘a genuine radio star'

Wright’s fellow broadcaster Danny Baker has paid tribute to the late BBC DJ on social media, calling him “a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock.”

Steve Wright was a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 13, 2024

BBC Director General calls Wright a ‘truly wonderful broadcaster'

Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, has lead tributes to Wright.

“All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news,” said Davie.

“Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

“No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”