Steven Littles Signs With Exclusive Artists Agency

Steven Littles (The Prisoner’s Daughter) has signed with Bailey Rae Harrison at Exclusive Artists Agency.

Littles recently appeared in Self Reliance, alongside Jake Johnson and Anna Kendrick, which reached No. 1 on Hulu, and Picture Me Dead directed by Chris Stokes.

In his 20s, Little was an image consultant for recording artists such as Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah and Boyz II Men. However, it was his move to Los Angeles in 2004 that changed the course of his career — he decided to pursue being an actor. In 2022, Littles has won Best Actor at The Rome International Movie Awards for The Invisible, directed by Michele Antonio Parisi. He played a homeless U.S. veteran.

Littles’s upcoming project is Rock the Boat 2, starring Emmy winner Loretta Devine and directed by Stokes. The cast also includes Cynthia Bailey, Alimi Ballard, Dwight Boyce, Janina Gordillo, Iyana Halley, Farrah Hines, Jarell Houston, Judi Johnson, Carnetta Jones, Candice Marie, Parker McKenna, Katlynn Simone, Justin Sweat, Zonnique Pullins, and Khylin Rhambo.

Also repped by McLain Entertainment, Littles joins other newly signed Exclusive Artists Agency clients including Will Roberts.

