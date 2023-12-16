Strictly's Joe Sugg shares sweet pre-final message for partner Dianne Buswell

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg has shared a message for his partner and pro dancer, Dianne Buswell, ahead of this season's finale.

Dianne has reached the final fight for the Glitterball Trophy in 2023's Strictly series with EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Tonight (December 16), they will compete against Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, and Coronation Street's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Joe, who reached the final with Dianne in 2018, shared a picture of her with Bobby on his Instagram Stories, along with a heartfelt caption that started: "Big day today."



"Couldn't be more proud of Dianne. She's turned Bobby into a proper dancer and it's been an absolute joy to watch for the past three months," he continued.

"They're so close to that Glitter Ball! Final push let's go!"



In the show's semi-finals last week, Bobby and Dianne performed the Paso Doble to 'Run Boy Run' by Woodkid, and the Quickstep to 'Mack the Knife' by Bobby Darin.

However, they found themselves in the dance-off opposite Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, who left the competition after the judges voted.

It was Bobby and Dianne's second time in the dance-off – the first was against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during Blackpool Week.

Their songs and dances for the final have been revealed as their Samba to 'Young Hearts Run Free' by Candi Staton for their judges' pick, and their Couples' Choice to 'This Woman's Work' by Maxwell for their favourite dance.

They will also perform a show dance to a La La Land medley.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

