Suki Waterhouse Holds 3-Month-Old Baby Girl on Cover of “British Vogue ”as She Gets Candid About Being a New Mom

The singer and actress shares her daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson

Colin Dodgson Suki Waterhouse and her daughter on cover of British Vogue.

Suki Waterhouse's daughter is making her British Vogue debut!

For the outlet's August cover story, the singer and actress, 32, and her 3-month-old daughter are pictured on the cover, cuddling together in front of a tropical background. Waterhouse wears a Bottega Veneta fringed coat, nestling her daughter against her chest as she places one hand on the back of her head.

In a second picture, the new mom wears a long, bedazzled tan gown and holds her naked baby daughter in her arms, looking into the camera.

Colin Dodgson Suki Waterhouse and daughter in British Vogue.

Speaking with British Vogue, Waterhouse shares that she and fiancé Robert Pattinson, 38, knew they were ready to be parents when the star got pregnant. "No, we really planned," she says.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be,'" Waterhouse remembers, noting that she likes to keep things interesting. "I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'"

Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their first baby together in March. Shortly after her daughter's arrival, the actress got candid about how she was feeling as she entered the "fourth trimester."

In April, Waterhouse shared a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram wearing an open cardigan and baring her belly in a pair of Frida Mom Postpartum Underwear and a bralette.

She took a minute to honor her postpartum experience in her caption, noting that the adjustment to being a new mom had been challenging.

Colin Dodgson Suki Waterhouse and daughter in British Vogue.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling! the postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, so many hormones!" Waterhouse wrote.

"I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕."

While she performed at Coachella in April, Waterhouse announced that she'd welcomed a girl the month prior with Pattinson.

In a clip captured by a fan, Waterhouse addressed her fans in between songs, saying, “I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down.”

"I love amazing ladies,” she continued, “and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

The August issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, July 16.

