“Summer House”'s West Wilson Is 'Friendly' with Lindsay Hubbard but Keeps 'Closer Tabs' with Carl Radke (Exclusive)

"Despite knowing Lindsay better prior to summer starting, I spoke to Carl significantly more than Lindsay," the 'Summer House' newcomer told PEOPLE

Yeh/Getty Images for Monster Energy; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; John Salangsang/Variety via Getty 'Summer House' stars (from left) West Wilson, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard brought West Wilson into the Summer House for season 8, but now, he considers himself better friends with her ex-fiancé Carl Radke.

“Despite knowing Lindsay better prior to summer starting, I spoke to Carl significantly more than Lindsay,” Wilson, 28, told PEOPLE on Wednesday, May 1, while celebrating the launch of Rehab Monster at Five Iron Golf in New York City. “I'm still friendly with both, I have checked in with both of them, but by nature, we've hung out all the boys a bunch, and so I probably keep closer tabs with Carl.”

Hubbard, 37, and Radke, 39, ended up calling off their wedding by the end of the summer, and in the May 2 episode, Radke told Hubbard his parents didn’t think they should get married.

Watching the show back, “I was very much viewing everything through the scope of Carl,” Wilson said.

Hubbard didn’t make it to the Hamptons for the first weekend in their shared house, as she and Radke had taken a trip to Washington, D.C. for July 4, and Wilson admitted he “was nervous” going in without the former publicist.

“However, looking back, I do think it benefited me because I got to make every original friendship and interaction [without] Lindsay over my shoulder or whatever,” Wilson said.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty 'Summer House' stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

While Hubbard and Radke’s relationship has been a central part of the current season, fans have been rooting for Wilson and housemate Ciara Miller’s budding romance. But during the May 2 episode, Wilson told Hubbard he’d been talking to other women. “The door is open to other girls,” the sports journalist said on the show.

Also in the May 2 episode, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover discussed the future of their relationship. The Southern Charm star, 35, told DeSorbo he might “start to have some resentment” towards her if they wait a while to get married and have kids.

"I'm not at a place yet to even pick where we … I would potentially want to live and raise children,” DeSorbo, 31, said. “These are all questions that I have no idea the answer to but like, I know it's with you."

Conover said he didn’t like “being insecure in our relationship” and expressed that he wanted to have his first child by 40.

"Being married and being a mother, I'm not ready for that yet,” DeSorbo said in a confessional. “So like, I'm putting a Band-Aid on things because I don't want to deal with it until I can figure out what the f--- is going on in my life."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover

Wilson and Miller, 28, continue to play coy about what's going on in their lives and whether they ever made their relationship exclusive or if they stayed together after the summer. However, Wilson promised that viewers will get answers at Summer House’s upcoming reunion. “It's inevitable,” he told PEOPLE.

Even the reality star’s mom has gotten questions about his relationship status.

“My mom tells me people ask her in public,” said Wilson, who received a job offer from Complex in the May 2 episode after being unemployed earlier in the summer. “They're like, ‘How's Ciara?’ I'm learning how many people watch this show and are Bravo fans in general. I was such a Bravo virgin. It's all very surprising, but in a good way.”

Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Monster Energy West Wilson at the Rehab Monster launch party at Five Iron Golf in New York City on May 1

Wilson teased that he hoped to “explore” his relationship with Miller after filming ended.

“Being in that house is somewhat of an abnormal situation, where you are going to be seeing someone every single weekend, you're in this microscope, always together, and with the exact same group of people,” he said. “I like to see how you and your friends mesh with my friends. So, there was a lot of real-life stuff that I wanted to explore and unpack. Summer was fun, but there's so much more to life and dating than you can figure out in the house on a TV show. I wanted to see how that would go.”

Felix Kunze/Bravo 'Summer House' stars Ciara Miller and West Wilson

Ahead of filming his first reunion, Wilson said he plans to go into it with a “whatever happens, happens” attitude.

“I think everyone's biggest worry is what their outfit is, to be honest,” he added. “I think part of my draw has been from not being confrontational and not being so into yelling and arguing. That's a natural for me, so I'll probably catch everyone's vibe and ride the waves.”

However, Wilson confessed that viewers’ positive reception to him joining Summer House does put a bit of pressure on him.

“I've gotten so many comments and DMs that are like, ‘Don't let us down,’” he said. “Or people who are like, ‘We know it can't be this good. We're waiting for the other shoe to drop.’ If you hear anything enough, it creeps in the back of your head. But I trust myself and am proud of who I am.”

Yeh/Getty Images for Monster Energy West Wilson at the Rehab Monster launch party at Five Iron Golf in N.Y.C. May 1

While the invites haven’t gone out yet for Summer House season 9, Wilson said he would “for sure” return to the Hamptons.

“I had a blast,” he aded. "I've essentially had no expectations throughout this whole process because it's all new, but it was so fun.”

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

