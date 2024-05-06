“Superman” First Look! David Corenswet Suits Up as Iconic Superhero in New Photo: 'Get Ready'

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult star in the upcoming 'Superman'

Warner Bros. Pictures Superman

David Corenswet is making this iconic superhero cape all his own.

The actor, 30, stars in the first official photo from the upcoming Superman reboot, directed by James Gunn. Gunn shared the photo on Instagram May 6, writing in the caption, "Get ready. #Superman" and adding the release date, July 11, 2025.

Previously titled Superman: Legacy, the new movie based on the DC comic book character also stars The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor, plus Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, María Gabriela de Faría and Wendell Pierce.

Corenswet, who starred in Netflix's Hollywood series and appeared in the slasher film Pearl, joins a long list of actors to play Superman, including Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh. Henry Cavill starred in several films as the Man of Steel, starting with the 2013 film of that name.

On Feb. 22, Gunn shared a group photo of the cast smiling together after a table read when they were "all together for the first time." He added, "What a wonderful day."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty David Corenswet

Writer-director Gunn, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, said in a series of previous social media posts that a future Superman movie he has been writing "for a while" will center around "an earlier part of Superman's life."

In April 2023, he teased to Variety, "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien. It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

Superman is in theaters July 11, 2025.



