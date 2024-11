A Taylor Swift band sits on the front of Rogers Centre ahead of the opening night of Swift's Eras tour in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Taylor Swift's long-awaited Eras Tour kicks off in Toronto on Thursday for six sold-out shows, concluding with three performances in Vancouver in early December.

Around 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Toronto stadium for each concert from Nov. 14-23, while thousands more Swifties are set to attend the Taylgate '24 pre-show event at the nearby Metro Toronto Convention Centre.