Swinney pays tribute to Yousaf in his first speech as new SNP leader

The SNP’s new leader John Swinney has paid tribute to his predecessor Humza Yousaf as he said this is a “new chapter” for the party.

Mr Swinney was elected unopposed as the only candidate to succeed Mr Yousaf, who announced one week ago he was stepping down as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister.

In his first speech as the party’s new leader in Glasgow, he first of all paid tribute to Mr Yousaf.

I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 6, 2024

He said: “He’s conducted himself throughout the last year with grace and with dignity in some acutely difficult circumstances.

“In particular, his moral leadership on the issue of Gaza has been a light in these dark times.”

Mr Swinney is now expected to go on to become Scotland’s seventh first minister, though before he does he will need to win the backing of MSPs in a vote at Holyrood.

That ballot could take place as early as Wednesday, with Mr Swinney likely to be officially in place in the top job in Scottish politics the following day.