Taiwan says China's coast guard has detained a Taiwanese fishing vessel, and demands its release

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan said China's coast guard boarded a Taiwanese fishing boat and steered it to a port in mainland China on Tuesday, and demanded that Beijing release the vessel.

The Dajinman 88 was intercepted by two Chinese vessels Tuesday evening, Taiwanese maritime authorities said in a press statement. Taiwan dispatched two vessels to rescue the fishing boat, but were blocked by Chinese boats and told not to interfere, the statement said.

The boat had six crew onboard, including the captain and five migrant workers, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says the island must come under its control.”

The Associated Press