Tarrant residents speak out on ‘sit there and be quiet’ comment & the conduct that led to it

The last act of a tense and lengthy Tarrant County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday was a continuation of tensions from the last one.

More than 100 people signed up to speak during public comments, many addressing an exchange at the last meeting on April 15 when County Judge Tim O’Hare told Commissioner Alisa Simmons: “You’ll sit there and be quiet,” during a discussion over a contract with a political consultant. Later, during a discussions about ballots, he told her to “have a semblance of class.”

Many from the Justice Network of Tarrant County, a group of religious activists who often speak at Commissioners Court, showed up to speak.

Some people in the crowd wore black T-shirts that said in white letters, “I’m with HER you sit there and listen.”

But the comments came from both sides.

Carlos Turcios, who describes himself as a conservative activist and writes for the Dallas Express, encouraged members of the Facebook group Latinos United for Conservative Action to speak in support of the county judge.

“This May 7th BLM activists are planning to show up in full force and attack County Judge Tim O’Hare with the argument of ‘racism,’ ‘misogyny,’ and ‘partisanship.’ We need to get conservatives to show up at the commissioners court meeting at 10 a.m.,” The post read.

At around 4:15 p.m. Turcios spoke. He said white supremacy doesn’t exist.

“Why is he being attacked? He’s being attacked because he’s a white male,” Turcios said, referring to O’Hare. “If he were a black individual, he would not be under attack. If he were an Hispanic individual, he would not be under attack.”

Another supporter of O’Hare was Bo French, chairman of the Tarrant County GOP.

“I am here today to debunk some lies that were spread online in a narrative by Commissioner Simmons that I find repulsive and unbecoming of this court,” French said.

French said there were “rumors” that O’Hare made the comments because he was racist.

“Anyone who knows you knows that that couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “You’re an honorable man.”

French then directed his comments to Simmons, the Precinct 2 commissioner who represents southeast Tarrant County.

“You repeatedly interrupt staff members, you constantly talk rudely to the staff. You even cussed out the county administrator,” French said seeming to refer to a April 1 meeting when Simmons told County administrator Chandler Merritt she was done with his bull****.

Republican state Rep. Nate Schatzline also came to defend O’Hare.

“History will show that when your opposition can’t argue with the effectiveness of your policies, don’t lie about your character,” Schatzline said. “Judge O’Hare, you’re a man of God. You’re a dedicated husband, a heck of a father and the greatest county judge this county has ever had.”

State Rep. Chris Turner, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Grand Prairie, Arlington and Mansfield, spoke in support of Simmons.

“In southeast Tarrant County we admire and respect Ms. Simmons because she fights for our community,” Turner said. “She does what is right. And she’s not afraid to ask questions and challenge. We’ve seen some of that today. Because I’ve been watching as best I can tell. That’s what Commissioner Simmons did on April 16 when she questioned the wisdom of a taxpayer funded contract for the original question.”

A few speakers urged peace between the two.

In tears Krista Daniels, wife of the late Weldon Daniels, pastor emeritus at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth, expressed her disgust with the conduct of the court and the discussions being had.

Daniels said this was her first Commissioners Court meeting. She decided to attend after her daughter, a student at Columbia University in New York, sent her the video of the exchange between O’Hare and Simmons.

Daniels called for unity among the commissioners, alluding to the earlier discussions about death of Anthony Johnson Jr. in the county jail.

“I’ve heard families who have lost their loved ones. I’ve heard mothers stand at this podium and cry,” Daniels said. “Is there any way that we can come together? Sit down instead of us fighting each other. We can’t get anything done.”

Tuesday’s meeting lasted more than seven hours and included comments from the family of an inmate who died in the Tarrant County jail while experiencing a mental health crisis and a briefing from the district attorney who wants Crystal Mason’s illegal voting conviction reinstated.