Taskmaster confirms season 18 lineup – including Gogglebox favourite

Taskmaster season 18 spoilers follow.

Taskmaster has officially unveiled the line-up for season 18.

As the most recent season came to its thrilling and hilarious end on Thursday (May 30), Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne already have a brand new line-up of celebrity contestants to put through their paces.

Leading this new crop of Taskmaster hopefuls is Babatunde Aléshé, the actor and comedian well known for appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox and Doctor Who.

Babatunde does have experience in wacky trials as he competed on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2022, placing seventh overall.

Comedian Rosie Jones has been a contributor to Channel 4's The Last Leg and has written for Sex Education, as well as starring in her own travelogue series Trip Hazard: My Great British Adventure.

She has performed comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and has had acting roles in Silent Witness, Call the Midwife and Casualty.

Andy Zaltzman memorably worked with John Oliver on the series Political Animal and The Department, and is the presenter of BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz.

Andy serves as a cricket statistician for BBC Sounds' Test Match Special, and won a Celebrity Mastermind episode with his specialist subject being the life and work of sculptor Auguste Rodin.

Emma Sidi is an actor and comedian whose TV credits include appearances in Ghosts and Starstruck, as well as live performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Emma recently appeared as a special guest in Death in Paradise, and played journalist Emily Maitlis in the Channel 4 special Prince Andrew: The Musical.

Rounding off the season 18 cast is legendary comedian Jack Dee, the former team captain on Shooting Stars and winner of the first-ever Celebrity Big Brother.

Jack's casting is a genuine coup for Taskmaster because Alex Horne once told Digital Spy on the National Television Awards red carpet that he's always wanted Dee to join the show.

"I say this every time anyone asks me this question, I think it's the only way to persuade him to do it. So Jack, if you're listening, please do the show," he told us.

There is a lot more Taskmaster on the horizon for fans as well, including the long-awaited launch of the Taskmaster VR Game and a live experience coming to Dock X in London’s Canada Water in September.

On the telly front, Junior Taskmaster will be airing later this year, with Rose Matafeo handing out the tasks and Mike Wozniak as her assistant.



Taskmaster season 18 airs later this year on Channel 4.

