Taskmaster star's returning BBC sitcom gets season 2 first look

The BBC has unveiled the first look at the return of Taskmaster star Sophie Willan's sitcom Alma's Not Normal.

Returning this autumn on BBC Two and streaming service the BBC iPlayer, Sophie will reprise the title role for the latest misadventures of Alma's unpredictable family in Bolton.

A first-look photo from the second season of Sophie Willan's sitcom teases a Christmas-themed episode as a festively-dressed Alma sits atop her motorised scooter.

The returning cast for Alma's Not Normal will include Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) as Alma's grandmother Joan Nuthall and Nicholas Asbury (Death in Paradise) as Jim.

Sophie created Alma's Not Normal after winning the BBC's prestigious Caroline Aherne Bursary prize in 2017.

A pilot followed in 2020, with Sophie writing the rest of the first season during the pandemic before its release in 2021.

Following the BBC's renewal of Alma's Not Normal in 2022, Sophie said that she was "overwhelmed" by the success of the show since it is based partially on her own experiences in care.

"People seem to really love and relate to the Nuthalls which means a lot and to get the chance to continue that story is beyond what I could have hoped for," she said.

"That on the back of the awards we've received is a bit mind-blowing if I'm honest. To be recognised by BAFTA, Broadcast Awards, The Royal Television Society, peers and our audience in such a way is a real honour. I'm thrilled to get back in the writing room to see where Alma's journey takes us next."

The series also features Strictly Come Dancing alum Jayde Adams as Alma's best mate Leanne, Downton Abbey's Siobhan Finneran as Alma's mum Lin and Waterloo Road's James Baxter as Alma's ex-boyfriend Anthony.

Alma's Not Normal season 2 will air on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer this autumn. The first season is available on iPlayer now.

