Taskmaster's Sara Pascoe breaks down in tears over fan question

Taskmaster star Sara Pascoe fought back tears during a fan Q&A at Hay Festival this week.

The comedian, who has also appeared on Frankie Boyle's New World Order and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, was asked by a young attendee what she would tell her 14-year-old self given all her successes.

"It's a really good question," replied Pascoe, slightly taken aback.

The guest speaker then had to wipe tears from her eyes, seemingly triggered by the switch of topic from being a mum to being a teenager.

"The trouble is at 14 I wouldn't have believed very positive things," she answered, before opening up on adolescent heartbreak, unpopularity and hating school.

"The really sh*t thing about being young is that you haven't been through stuff yet, so the first time it happens is the worst. When you get your heart broken for the first time you've got no defences because you don't know what's gonna happen; you don't know how it feels.

"When you get your heart broken a second time, it might be just as bad, just as painful, but it's painful with the knowledge that you recovered once and that life went on, and that you laughed again and you enjoyed music again," shared Pascoe.

"Everything that I have essentially now made a career out of I thought was a negative, and I hate to think of people unhappy being teenagers. I hate it, but I also know it's part of being happier later and looking back."

In other news, Taskmaster announced its series 18 cast yesterday (May 30) following the conclusion of series 17.

All the best; Andy Zaltzman, Babatunde Aleshe, Emma Sidi, Jack Dee and Rosie Jones!



Taskmaster airs and streams on Thursday nights at 9pm on Channel 4, where you can also stream previous series.

