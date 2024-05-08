Taylor Lautner, Sarah Hyland & Andie MacDowell Make A Date With ‘The Token Groomsman’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Twilight star Taylor Lautner, Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland, Four Weddings and a Funeral actress Andie MacDowell and Brenton Thwaites are boarding the Natalie Simpkins directed romantic comedy The Token Groomsman which is launching global sales in Cannes.

Project follows career-focused Scott (Lautner) who has hit rock bottom at work when he finds himself invited to be a groomsman at an elite, luxury, destination wedding. The only problem is he doesn’t remember who the groom is! Enticed by the rich and powerful, and hoping to make some new business connections, Scott jets off to Italy planning to blend in and quickly cash out. But when sparks unexpectedly fly with the groom’s sister Mia (Hyland), Scott has to decide between “closing the deal” for money, or for love. Simpkins, John C. Hall, and Sohale Andrus Mortazavi penned the screenplay off a story by Hall.

Producers are Pam Renall and Hall through their Retinue Media production company along with Simpkins. David Spiegelman will serve as an EP and as the film’s global sales agent. Matthew Clark (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates) is attached as the film’s cinematographer while Mike Page (The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry) and Arlie Day (To Leslie) are casting directors and APs.

Lautner played werewolf Jacob in the $3.3 billion grossing Twilight franchise. He also recently appeared in the Taylor Swift music video “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)”. Hyland played Haley Dunphy in 241 episodes of the Emmy winning Modern Family and starred in the series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. MacDowell starred in the Primetime Emmy nominated Netflix series Maid on which she received a Golden Globe nom for Supporting Actress in a TV series.

Lautner is represented by Untitled Entertainment. Hyland is represented by WME; Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. MacDowell is represented by Gersh Agency and RMS Productions. Thwaites is represented by UTA and United Management. Clark is represented by WME. Simpkins is represented by Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

