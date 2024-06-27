'I'm sorry': Texas executes Ramiro Gonzales on birthday of 18-year-old he raped and killed

A Texas man was executed Wednesday for the murder of an 18-year-old woman who was raped, fatally shot and dumped in a field. He used his dying words to apologize to the young woman's family.

Ramiro Gonzales, 41, died by lethal injection at 6:50 p.m. CT, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He became the second inmate put to death in the state this year and the eighth in the nation.

Gonzales was convicted of the rape and murder of 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, who was just getting her start in life, working full-time at a resort and eagerly waiting to hear back about a nursing school application.

"I can’t put into words the pain I have caused y’all, the hurt, what I took away that I cannot give back," Gonzales said just before his last breaths, according to a transcript provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Bridget's mother, Patricia Townsend, told USA TODAY that she would be among the witnesses to the execution and that it would be a "joyful occasion" for her family: “He doesn't deserve mercy."

Here's what to know about the execution, the case and the victim.

Ramiro Gonzales apologizes to family, tells warden 'I'm ready'

The last words Ramiro Gonzales ever spoke were directed to the Townsend family, apologizing for the pain he caused them, according to a transcript provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Gonzales told the Townsends that he used the time he was given on Earth working to take responsibility for his actions in an attempt to "give it all back" and that he loved the Townsends.

"I never stopped praying for all of you. I never stopped praying that you would forgive me and that one day I would have this opportunity to apologize. I owe all of you my life and I hope one day you will forgive me," Gonzales said. "To all your family, I’m sorry."

He also thanked his family and friends for the support they have given him over the years.

He ended his last words with: "God bless you all. Warden, I’m ready.”

The death chamber and the steel bars of the viewing room seen at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville on Sept. 29, 2010, where 41-year-old Ramiro Gonzales is set to be executed on Wednesday.

Bridget Townsend murdered, remains abandoned

Bridget Townsend was spending the night at her boyfriend Joe Leal's house the night Ramiro Gonzales came knocking. Leal dealt drugs and Gonzales went to his house to steal cocaine, finding Bridget there alone.

After Gonzales came in and stole some cash, Bridget started to call Leal. That's when Gonzales overpowered her, tied her up and drove her to his grandfather's ranch, where he raped and shot her before dumping her body in a field, according to court records.

When Leal arrived home later that night, Bridget's truck, purse and keys were their usual spots but he couldn't find her anywhere and called police.

For nearly two years, no one but Gonzales knew what happened to Bridget. One day while he was serving a life sentence for the rape and kidnapping of another woman, Gonzales decided to confess to killing Bridget, leading authorities to her remains in a field in Bandera, a small town 40 miles northwest of San Antonio.

A portrait of Bridget Townsend, a young woman from Texas who was brutally killed in January 2001.

Who was Ramiro Gonzales?

Gonzales said that a childhood filled with trauma and neglect helped lead him down a path that ended in Bridget's murder.

As a boy, Gonzales endured physical and sexual abuse throughout his childhood, often at the hands of relatives, and was the epitome of an “unwanted child," clinical psychologist Kate Porterfield says in a clemency video submitted to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on June 4.

The death of a beloved aunt who was killed by a drunk driver "plunged Ramiro into inconsolable grief" at the age of 15 and sparked a subsequent "deep descent into addiction," his clemency petition says.

Gonzales was awaiting trial in Bridget's murder when he says a preacher handed him a Bible and he found God.

He said that he became the person he always wanted to be, “following a righteous path and working to better the lives of those around him” by serving God.

“From the men in his faith-based group, to those who listen to him preach, to correctional officers who stop by his cell for comfort, to his friends and pen pals, Ramiro is a shining example of the redemptive power of God’s grace, and the ripple effect that power has throughout the world,” the clemency petition says. “Ramiro helps lead people to God, and through God’s power they are transformed.”

Gonzales filed a flurry of appeals, including a clemency petition, over the last couple of weeks, arguing that he was not the same troubled 18-year-old he once was and no longer posed a threat to society. He also said he was a changed man who has found God and was "deeply sorry" for his crimes.

Bridget's mom rejects apology, excuses

Patricia Townsend told USA TODAY that Gonzales' childhood "should not have anything to do with it."

"I know a lot of people that had a hard childhood," she said. "He made his choice."

Gonzales has reached out to Bridget's family over the years to convey his “profound remorse," apologies that her family has rejected.

“She was a beautiful person who loved life and loved people," Townsend said. "She didn’t deserve what she got.”

She said she found some comfort when she learned that Gonzales was set to leave the world the same day Bridget came into it.

“When they told me June 26, I started crying, crying and crying," she said. "That’s her birthday."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ramiro Gonzales executed on birthday of Texas teen he raped and killed