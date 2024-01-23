'The Bachelor' Season 28 premiere: Watch Joey Graziadei meet 32 women, including 3 Canadians
Among the single women on the show are three Canadians, two from Ontario and one from B.C.
Season 28 of The Bachelor premiered on Monday night, with 28-year-old Joey Graziadei meeting 32 women ready to, hopefully, fall in love.
Where to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28
The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC in the U.S., streaming on Hulu the next day.
In Canada, the series can be watched on CityTV, or available to stream on CityTV+, available through Prime Video.
Who is 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei
Joey is a tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who we originally saw in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, with Charity Lawson.
Joey is looking for a woman who is "outgoing" and "caring," and loves having an outdoor adventure. Some of his hobbies include hiking and surfing, and "watching the sunset." He's also inspired by the love that his grandparents had for each other.
While he's been through the process before, but on the receiving end, Joey told People that having to choose who to give a rose to "sucks."
"It's not fun to be that guy. The rose ceremonies are the hardest part, especially on night one, because you don't even get the chance to talk to everyone. It's not a fun position to be in," he told the outlet. "There's no way someone enjoys that part."
Who are the three Canadian contestants on 'The Bachelor' Season 28
Teased as a "worldwide adventure," that also extends to the women on The Bachelor Season 28, which includes three women from Canada.
Maria is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ont., who's ready to move on from short flings and settle down. Apparently, a psychic reading told her that Joey could be her future husband. She "loves a good disposable camera photo shoot," loves horror movies and "dreams" of eating sushi in Japan.
Natalie "Nat" is a 26-year-old registered nurse/professor from Sudbury, Ont., who's described as a "small-town girl" who is "ready for a new adventure." She's also someone who really loves get beauty sleep, and tries to get 12 hours of sleep a night, specifically in an "ice-cold bedroom." Nat is someone who gets intense FOMO and "believes that broccoli is the superior vegetable."
Chrissa is a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, B.C., and is someone who knows she's ready for marriage. She loves reading Colleen Hoover novels, playing golf and checking out breweries. Chrissa describes herself as an athletic person, but she can't ride a bike, and she loves the game Scrabble. Her birthday is also on Christmas day.
What happened in the first episode of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
While we've only seen the first episode, Joey seems to already have some strong feelings about a few of the women he met.
As we head to the mansion and we see each woman's first impression on Joey, a couple of standouts are sisters, 28-year-old Lauren and 26-year-old Allison from Philadelphia, Penn. We'll let the viewers decide if it's a bit weird for sisters to try to find love with the same guy.
Taylor and Jess got into a bit of a spat. Taylor wasn't a big fan of Jess telling the rest of the women about kissing Joey, and she also wasn't pleased when Jess interrupted her conversation with the Bachelor.
Additionally, Lea, the 23-year-old from Waipahu, Hawaii, was given an envelope during After the Final Rose, which she has with her when she gets out of the limo. In a first-time event for The Bachelor, Lea is given the power to steal a one-on-one date before hometowns, but Lea feels this card puts a target on her back, and destroys it, throwing it in the fire.
Joey gives his first impression rose to Lea, with Joey saying that he appreciated her approach to the card that allowed her to steal a one-on-one date.
Roses were also given to Allison, Autumn, Chrissa, Daisy, Erika, Evalin, Jess, Jen, Kelsey A., Kelsey T., Katelyn, Lauren, Lexi, Madina, Maria, Marlena, Rachel, Sydney, Starr and Taylor.