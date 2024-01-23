'The Bachelor' Season 28 premiere: Watch Joey Graziadei meet 32 women, including 3 Canadians

Season 28 of The Bachelor premiered on Monday night, with 28-year-old Joey Graziadei meeting 32 women ready to, hopefully, fall in love.

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez The Bachelor Season 28 Watch The Bachelor Season 28. Get a 7 day free trial for CityTV+ with your Amazon Prime Video membership. $5 at CItyTV+

Where to watch 'The Bachelor' Season 28

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC in the U.S., streaming on Hulu the next day.

In Canada, the series can be watched on CityTV, or available to stream on CityTV+, available through Prime Video.

Who is 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei

Joey is a tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who we originally saw in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, with Charity Lawson.

Joey is looking for a woman who is "outgoing" and "caring," and loves having an outdoor adventure. Some of his hobbies include hiking and surfing, and "watching the sunset." He's also inspired by the love that his grandparents had for each other.

While he's been through the process before, but on the receiving end, Joey told People that having to choose who to give a rose to "sucks."

"It's not fun to be that guy. The rose ceremonies are the hardest part, especially on night one, because you don't even get the chance to talk to everyone. It's not a fun position to be in," he told the outlet. "There's no way someone enjoys that part."

Maria on The Bachelor Season 28 (Disney/John Fleenor)

Who are the three Canadian contestants on 'The Bachelor' Season 28

Teased as a "worldwide adventure," that also extends to the women on The Bachelor Season 28, which includes three women from Canada.

Maria is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ont., who's ready to move on from short flings and settle down. Apparently, a psychic reading told her that Joey could be her future husband. She "loves a good disposable camera photo shoot," loves horror movies and "dreams" of eating sushi in Japan.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Nat. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Natalie "Nat" is a 26-year-old registered nurse/professor from Sudbury, Ont., who's described as a "small-town girl" who is "ready for a new adventure." She's also someone who really loves get beauty sleep, and tries to get 12 hours of sleep a night, specifically in an "ice-cold bedroom." Nat is someone who gets intense FOMO and "believes that broccoli is the superior vegetable."

The Bachelor Season 28 - Chrissa. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Chrissa is a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, B.C., and is someone who knows she's ready for marriage. She loves reading Colleen Hoover novels, playing golf and checking out breweries. Chrissa describes herself as an athletic person, but she can't ride a bike, and she loves the game Scrabble. Her birthday is also on Christmas day.

What happened in the first episode of 'The Bachelor' Season 28

While we've only seen the first episode, Joey seems to already have some strong feelings about a few of the women he met.

As we head to the mansion and we see each woman's first impression on Joey, a couple of standouts are sisters, 28-year-old Lauren and 26-year-old Allison from Philadelphia, Penn. We'll let the viewers decide if it's a bit weird for sisters to try to find love with the same guy.

Disney/Gizelle Hernandez The Bachelor Season 28 Watch The Bachelor Season 28. Get a 7 day free trial for CityTV+ with your Amazon Prime Video membership. $5 at CItyTV+

Taylor and Jess got into a bit of a spat. Taylor wasn't a big fan of Jess telling the rest of the women about kissing Joey, and she also wasn't pleased when Jess interrupted her conversation with the Bachelor.

Additionally, Lea, the 23-year-old from Waipahu, Hawaii, was given an envelope during After the Final Rose, which she has with her when she gets out of the limo. In a first-time event for The Bachelor, Lea is given the power to steal a one-on-one date before hometowns, but Lea feels this card puts a target on her back, and destroys it, throwing it in the fire.

Joey gives his first impression rose to Lea, with Joey saying that he appreciated her approach to the card that allowed her to steal a one-on-one date.

Roses were also given to Allison, Autumn, Chrissa, Daisy, Erika, Evalin, Jess, Jen, Kelsey A., Kelsey T., Katelyn, Lauren, Lexi, Madina, Maria, Marlena, Rachel, Sydney, Starr and Taylor.

Who are the women on 'The Bachelor' Season 28

The Bachelor Season 28 - Allison. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Allison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

The Bachelor Season 28 - Autumn. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Autumn, 26, an account executive from St. Louis, Mo.

The Bachelor Season 28 - Chandler. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Chandler, 24, a graphic designer from New York, N.Y.

The Bachelor Season 28 - Chrissa. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Chrissa, 26, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia

The Bachelor Season 28 - Daisy. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minn.

The Bachelor Season 28 Edwina. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Edwina, 25, an entrepreneur from Atlanta, Ga.

The Bachelor Season 28 Erika. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J.

The Bachelor Season 28 Evalin. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Evalin, 29, a nanny from San Antonio, Texas

The Bachelor Season 28 Jenn. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Jenn, 25, a physician assistant student from Miami, Fla.

The Bachelor Season 28 - Jess. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Jessica “Jess,” 24, an executive assistant from San Diego, Calif.

The Bachelor Season 28 Katelyn. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Katelyn, 25, a radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M.

The Bachelor Season 28 Kayla. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Kayla, 27, a guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

The Bachelor Season 28 Kelsey A. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Kelsey A., 25, a junior project manager from New Orleans, La.

The Bachelor Season 28 Kelsey T. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Kelsey T., 31, an actor from Los Angeles, Calif.

The Bachelor Season 28 Kyra. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Kyra, 26, a paralegal from Miami, Fla.

The Bachelor Season 28 Lanie. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Eleni “Lanie,” 27, a realtor from Philadelphia, Penn.

The Bachelor Season 28 Lauren. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Lauren, 28, a registered nurse from Philadelphia, Penn.

The Bachelor Season 28 Lea. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Lea, 23, an account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii

The Bachelor Season 28 Lexi. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Lexi, 30, a digital strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

The Bachelor Season 28 Madina. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Madina, 31, a mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C.

The Bachelor Season 28 Maria. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Maria, 29, an executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

The Bachelor Season 28 Marlena. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Marlena, 26, a finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars Nat. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Natalie “Nat,” 26, a registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

The Bachelor Season 28 Rachel. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Rachel, 26, an ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

The Bachelor Season 28 Sam.(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Samantha “Sam,” 31, a CPA from Nashville, Tenn.

The Bachelor Season 28 Samantha. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami, Fla.

The Bachelor Season 28 Sandra. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sandra, 26, a cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn.

The Bachelor Season 28 Starr. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Starr, 25, a mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla.

The Bachelor Season 28 Sydney. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sydney, 28, a vintage store owner from Newport, R.I.

The Bachelor Season 28 Talyah. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Talyah, 23, an esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif.

The Bachelor Season 28 Taylor. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Taylor, 23, a recruiter from Chicago, Ill.

The Bachelor Season 28 Zoe. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Zoe, 24, an artist from Atlanta, Ga.