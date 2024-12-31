Where is The Traitors filmed and can you stay there?

The Traitors is returning for a long-awaited third series that is sure to have fans gripped.

The BBC show launched in the UK in 2022 and has aired two huge series so far, with millions of viewers tuning in to see the Faithfuls try to defeat the Traitors. A year after Harry Clark blindsided Mollie Pearce to take victory - and a whopping £95,000 prize - more hopefuls are heading to the Traitors castle to try their luck in TV's sneakiest game.

The castle has been the backdrop for both series and it's also where the US version of The Traitors is filmed. So where is it? And can we book a stay there?

Where is The Traitors filmed?

Ardross Castle also has vast grounds. (BBC)

The Traitors is actually filmed in Ardross Castle, which is in the Scottish highlands. The 19th century Baronial-style castle is located north of Inverness and is not too far from the River Alness.

The current owners bought the stunning estate in 1983 and have worked to restore it to its former glory.

Inside Ardross Castle

The lavish castle provides the perfect backdrop for all the antics on The Traitors, with its plush rooms, dark hallways and elegant furnishings. Rooms that see a lot of the action include the grand breakfast room, and the room where the players gather for their round table, the scene for dramatic showdowns and banishings.

Former contestant Wilfred 'Wilf' Webster, a Traitor in series one, told the Mirror that the room has a chilly feel. “It's so weird... it's just a room with a table that is round - I have no idea why it's so intense,” he said.

“I loved the castle, it felt homely, mysterious and dark at times. But that room is just different, it's cold.”

However, the Traitors and Faithfuls don’t actually get to sleep in the castle overnight. Instead they stay at a nearby hotel.

The Daily Beast quoted Alan Cumming, who hosts the US version, as saying: “None of us stayed in the castle. None of us. They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous - you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel.”

The grounds

As well as its formal garden, the castle has more than 100 acres of parkland. The vast grounds mean it has lots of spots that are perfect for all of the challenges and missions that host Claudia Winkleman sets for the contestants.

Can you stay at The Traitors castle?

Sadly, fans of The Traitors can't splash out on a stay at Ardross Castle as it isn’t a hotel so individual rooms can’t be booked. However, its website says that it is available for private hire and that small groups can be accommodated.

It can also be hired as a wedding venue, and of course as a location for films and TV shows.

The Traitors will launch on 1 January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. For episodes one and two, The Traitors will air at 8pm. From episode three onwards it will air at 9pm. The show will air Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.