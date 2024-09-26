Reese Witherspoon Announces Open Casting Call for the 'Legally Blonde' TV Show

Get ready for more Legally Blonde!

In addition to Legally Blonde 3, Reese Witherspoon is working on a Legally Blonde prequel show for Prime Video called Elle. Per the streamer, "Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."



"I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said in a statement. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"



Now, Witherspoon has announced there will be an open casting call for young actresses to play Elle.

The original Legally Blonde premiered in 2001, starring Witherspoon as Harvard Law student Elle Woods who initially enrolls in law school to get her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis), back. The film also starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor, and Ali Larter. The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, premiered in 2003, and there was a direct-to-DVD spin-off, Legally Blondes, that debuted in 2009. In addition, Legally Blonde was adapted for the stage, opening on Broadway in 2007.

Back in 2019, Witherspoon said she'd love to revisit Elle, saying, "I want to discover what age means to that character. Aging, contemporary ideas, how things have evolved — or not evolved." It's also unclear if Elle impacts the third Legally Blonde film, which Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are attached to write.

We'll update this as soon as we learn more about Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel show.

