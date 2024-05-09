Thunderball jackpot winner from Scotland thought he had dreamt numbers coming up

A man has told how his dream quite literally came true after he discovered he had won the Thunderball jackpot prize of £500,000.

Recently retired British Gas worker Raymond Young, from Edinburgh, initially checked his ticket while half-asleep.

The next morning, the 63-year-old assumed he had dreamt that his numbers had come up - but realised he had indeed won the top prize after checking the ticket with a fresh pair of eyes.

Mr Young, who has used the same Thunderball numbers since the lottery spin-off launched nearly 25 years ago, has already bought himself a new car and a holiday home since pocketing his winnings from the 23 March draw.

He said: "I had woken up in the middle of the night and randomly decided to check my numbers, which led me to see that I had won the top prize.

"I must have still been half-asleep though as in the morning I genuinely thought it was all a dream.

"So when I decided to have another check in the morning, this time fully awake, I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw that I was still a winner."

Mr Young has bought a static caravan and has chosen a "beautiful spot on the coast" for it.

He added: "I can't wait to start going there with my family and friends."

Mr Young bought his winning ticket from the Keystore, known locally as Fordel Services, in Dalkeith, Midlothian.

His winning numbers were 12, 14, 17, 25, 29 and the Thunderball was 14.

He celebrated his luck with a trip to his childhood holiday destination in Blackpool, which he has visited throughout his life.

Mr Young said: "For me, Blackpool has and will always be a home from home. It holds such special memories and I just love visiting a few times a year.

"I've been going there my whole life, from playing on the beach as a kid to staying with friends over the last decade, so it just had to be the place I chose to celebrate my win."