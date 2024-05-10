Thunderstorms on way as temperatures set to reach 27C

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning ahead of what it calls 'thundery breakdowns' - Justin Stokes

Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for large parts of the UK on Sunday, with temperatures set to reach 27C this weekend.

The Met Office put out a yellow warning ahead of what it called “thundery breakdowns”.

The warning, in place from noon to 10pm on Sunday, covers the north west of England, most of Wales, much of central England and the South West.

Disruption to travel

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel,” said the Met Office.

“Isolated property flooding is possible. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The south of England is expecting highs of 25C (77F) on Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far. Temperatures are predicted to reach 26C (78.8F) on Saturday and possibly 27C (80.6F) on Sunday, according to the forecaster.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also set for balmy conditions, with Glasgow to see 22C (71.6F) heat on Saturday.