Thursday forecast: 'Life-threatening flash flooding' likely across parts of the US

Strong storms are forecast to barrel across the southern U.S. on Thursday bringing life-threatening flash floods, hail and possible tornadoes across Texas and Louisiana – the latest wave of dangerous storms to hit the rain-soaked region in recent weeks.

More than 15 million people across both states were under weather advisories, especially across east-central Texas and western Louisiana, where the National Weather Service said there's a "high" risk – at least a 70% chance – of life-threatening flooding. The cities in the storm path include Austin, Dallas, and Waco in Texas and Alexandria and Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

Rainfall could exceed 3 inches per hour with the strongest storms, while rainfall rates of 1-2 inch per hour will be common throughout the day, the weather service said. Over the past two weeks, eastern Texas and western Louisiana have "seen over 600% of their normal rainfall," only increasing the chances of flooding as the new storms sweep through the Gulf Coast.

"Soils are not expected to retain any of the rainfall expected today," the weather service warned, adding that the rain will "re-raise levels in smaller creeks and streams, while the major rivers already in flood stage will also see rises."

A HIGH risk is in effect in our Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sbmsxo pic.twitter.com/uDo5DbSepz — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) May 16, 2024

Since late April, Texas and Louisiana have faced recent rounds of severe and deadly weather. This month hundreds of people had to be evacuated from eastern Texas in a deluge that took the life of a 4-year-old boy and led to historic river flooding. In Louisiana, three people, including an unborn baby, were killed when potent storms kicked up tornadoes earlier this week.

More: Maps: 2024 tornado season is ramping up to set records

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested a presidential disaster declaration for assistance programs for 26 counties that were impacted by storms since April 26. More than $58 million in public infrastructure damages has been requested by local jurisdictions throughout Texas.

"The extensive damage caused by these severe storms, historic river flooding, and tornadoes requires comprehensive, robust action by all levels of government to help Texans build and recover," Abbott said in a statement.

The storms are expected to develop from moisture from the Gulf of Mexico through the afternoon and evening as they move east. After nightfall, the storms are forecast to weaken as they move over Louisiana and into Mississippi.

National weather radar

Texas weather advisories

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thursday weather forecast calls for possible tornadoes across South