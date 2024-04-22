Tiffany Haddish Says She's Grown from the 'Mistakes' She's Made: 'I'm Not Perfect'

"I've had years that have some really amazing moments in them, but I have stumbled and fallen ever since," she said during an April 21 appearance at USC

Tiffany Haddish is reflecting on her journey.

On Sunday, April 21, the actress made an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California, where she discussed the "lessons" and "blessings" she chronicles in her upcoming book I Curse You with Joy.

"I feel like I've always made mistakes," Haddish, 44, said during a panel discussion with the LA Times' Angel Jennings. "I haven't had one year that was the perfect year. I've had years that have some really amazing moments in them, but I have stumbled and fallen ever since. I've learned how to walk. I've tripped up. I'm not perfect."

The Girls Trip star also said that said trip-ups aren't unique to herself, as "Every single one of us human beings, if you're a actual human being, you're going to make mistakes."

"All of us are going to stumble and fall from time to time. Some of you are lucky enough to have the anonymity where nobody knows that you did it and then you probably going to keep doing it because nobody knows you did it," she added. "But once somebody knows you did it, and they're looking at you like you're probably not going to do it no more. And I feel like it's always been like that for me."



Haddish went on to tell Jennings that her new book is full of the imperfections that she has learned and grown from, as mistakes "give you the knowledge of how not to do it again, but also how to see it coming again and how to move out of the way, how to make adjustments."

"Also, you can see it happening to your friends and you can say, 'Hey, look, I know where you are right now. I've been through that. I can just give you this advice. You could take it or you could leave it. But I've learned from my experience that this is what's going to end up happening to you, and you can make the changes if you want or not,' " she explained.

Haddish revealed in March that she had been sober for over two months after she allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Beverly Hills, California, and was charged with a DUI on November 24, 2023. In January 2022, she was also arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken into custody in Georgia.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month at the 3rd Annual Friendly House Comedy Fundraiser on April 7, the actress and comedian revealed the most important thing she's learned about herself during her sobriety journey.

“I've learned that I've been too damn nice. I've been way too nice over the years,” Haddish said at the time. “I think people think ... because when you drink there's no filter.”



She added, “But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I would think really mean things, and want to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say the s---.”

“Now I say it. If I think it, I say it. That filter is gone,” the Haunted Mansion star continued. " 'Oh, don't say nothing because you got alcohol in you and you might say something mean.’ Now I'm like, ‘Oh, I'm sober and this is what I really feel, so I'm going to say it.’ Because it needs to be said.”

Speaking about whether she’s had people to lean on during her sobriety journey, Haddish told PEOPLE, “Yeah, I don't trust them. I don't trust nobody. It's been me. I've been leaning on me. I stopped leaning on other people. And I started leaning on me more.”

However, she added that it “wasn't hard” to be sober “because it wasn't like it was something I was doing on a regular basis.”



I Curse You with Joy will be released on May 7.

