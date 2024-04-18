'Time 100' Names Taraji P. Henson, Michael J. Fox and Others Most Influential People

'Time' has released its yearly list of what it considers to be the world's most influential people, Deadline reports. In addition to Henson and Fox, these people also made the cut: Fantasia Barrino, Alia Bhatt, Sofia Coppola, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera, Ynon Kreiz, Donna Langley, Dua Lipa, Hayao Miyazaki, Leslie Odom Jr., Elliot Page, Dev Patel, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Maya Rudolph, Jeffrey Wright and more. Four worldwide covers feature Lipa, Henson, Patrick Mahomes and Yulia Navalnaya. To celebrate the issue, a New York City gala will be held on April 25. An ABC primetime special will air May 12.