Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump
Yahoo News' comprehensive timeline of the often-overlapping election and court dates.
Special counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday filed a new indictment against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that, according to the Associated Press, "keeps the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against him following a Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents."
In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates for Trump — the first former American president to be convicted of a crime — we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is being updated regularly:
