Titanic and Boys From The Blackstuff actor Bernard Hill dies aged 79

Tributes have been paid to the actor who had a very successful and versatile career - Alpha Press

Bernard Hill, who played the captain in the Titanic film, has died at the age of 79.

Alongside his role as Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning movie he was known for playing the character Yosser Hughes in the 1980s series Boys from the Blackstuff.

His agent Lou Coulson confirmed to The Telegraph that he died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A family statement is expected shortly.

Hill as Captain Edward Smith in Titanic - LMK

Hill also won acclaim for playing King Théoden in the third instalment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy and as Luther Plunkitt, the Warden of San Quentin Prison in the Clint Eastwood film True Crime.

But it was his feature as a troubled man whose life was unravelling in the groundbreaking Boys from the Blackstuff, which aired on the BBC in 1982, that saw him rise to prominence.

Hill later played Joe in the 1989 British romantic comedy Shirley Valentine alongside Pauline Collins.

Hill won critical acclaim for his portrayal of Yosser Hughes in the 1980s BBC drama Boys from the Blackstuff - Allstar Picture Library Limited / Alamy Stock Photo

Hill and Pauline Collins in Shirley Valentine

The English actor starred in two films that were nominated for 11 Oscars each - The Return of the King from Lord of the Rings in 2003 and Titanic in 1997.

The father-of-one had a career spanned more than three decades and was married to the American actress Marianna Hill, 82, who starred in the 1970s films El Condor, High Plains Drifter and Messiah of Evil, as well as various television series at that time.

On Sunday afternoon, figures from across the entertainment industry paid tribute.

Hill as King Théoden in Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - Pierre Vinet/New Line Cinema

Barbara Dickson OBE, the Scottish singer and actress, wrote on X/Twitter: “It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill.

“We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x.”

Lord of the Rings fans also remembered him online, with one saying he was “the man responsible for the most iconic scene in cinematic history” in a battle scene riding to Gondor, the trilogy’s fictional kingdom.

The Nerd of the Rings, a fan account with 46,000 followers on X, wrote: “Godspeed, Bernard Hill. Folks will be sharing memories of his various roles today, but for me, Théoden King stands alone - a standout performance in a film series full of standout performances. May his family be comforted during this difficult time.”