Tom Brady Gets Mocked Over His Divorce and Gisele Bündchen's New Boyfriend During Netflix Comedy Roast

Tom Brady is a good sport, even when he's being completely roasted by friends and comedians.

Brady, 46, was the guest of honor during Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, May 5, and the retired quarterback gamely took in insults from friends and former teammates, including host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss and Kim Kardashian.

The jokes that drew the most gasps, though, came from Hart, who quickly went for jokes on Brady's love life and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

Hart, 44, first mocked Brady for choosing to "unretire" and play one final, unsuccessful season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart started. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."

He also made fun of Brady over Bündchen's new boyfriend, her karate coach Joaquim Valente.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart said. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

A visibly uncomfortable Brady responded by raising his glass to the crowd and drinking.

After Hart, several more of Brady's roasters came after the former NFL QB about his marriage.

Talking about how rarely Brady would get sacked on the field, former Patriots QB Bledsoe — who Brady replaced on the team back in 2001 — joked that he's "pretty used to not being touched. Just like at the end of the marriage."

A few minutes later, Glaser, 39, continued going after Brady for his divorce.

"You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back," she said.

And Brady's former teammate, Edelman, joked that he now refers to the QB as "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

Brady was also roasted for his failed crypto commercials, his losses to the New York Giants and, from Kardashian, his looks. Mocking both Brady and Caitlyn Jenner in one (along with her rumored romance with the former NFL star), Kardashian, 43, told him that they can't date because "you remind me too much of my stepdad now."

Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. The pair first met in December 2006 on a blind date set up by mutual friends.

They share two children: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. (Brady is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

In April, Netflix released a teaser for the event, part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival showcasing comics around Los Angeles, showing Brady walking away from L.A.’s iconic Forum as the building is jokingly set on fire.

“The man. The arena. The Roast of Tom Brady,” Hart said in a voiceover. “No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule.”

“No f---in’ problem,” Brady deadpaned to the camera, as the arena behind him exploded.

Brady officially retired from the NFL for a second time in February 2023, announcing his decision in an emotional post on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady said emotionally.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued. "To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."



