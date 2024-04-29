A Top Music Producer Just Listed His Fully Customized L.A. Mansion for $11.5 Million

After a little more than four years of ownership, songwriter and record producer Philip Lawrence has decided to part ways with his glammed-up Los Angeles mansion in the affluent Royal Oaks community of Encino. The eight-time Grammy winner—probably best known for his hit-making association with Bruno Mars—is asking just under $11.6 million for the opulent neo-Palladian spread, which he and his celebrity stylist/fashion designer wife Urbana Chappa acquired from retired MLB star Jimmy Rollins for around a million dollars less back in late 2019.

During their tenure, though, the couple did undertake a full-scale bespoke tailoring of the premises to suit their needs. The result? A sprawling main house boasting glitzy amenities ranging from a tiered movie theater and mirrored gym to a Moroccan-inspired spa room, plus a detached two-story guesthouse with its own beauty salon—for a total of seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across nearly 15,000 square feet of ornately decorated living space.

The formal dining room is anchored by a decorative fireplace and doors leading outside.

Built new in 2017 by a local developer, and sprawled across just under three-quarters of an acre, the two-story structure greets with two sets of gates and a circular motorcourt bolstered by a large water feature. Glassy double entry doors open into a soaring marble-clad entry foyer adorned with matching bridal staircases resting beneath a domed stained-glass skylight, formal living and dining rooms, as well as a spacious great room with black-and-white checkered floors and glass doors leading outside that holds a family room, casual dining area, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with dual islands, top-notch appliances and a butler’s pantry.

Elsewhere is an office and a glam room, along with a sumptuous master retreat spotlighted by a fireside sitting area, private balcony, trio of custom-designed walk-in closets and duo of luxe bathrooms; and the bells and whistles continue outdoors, where the resort-like backyard hosts a pool and spa resting beside an elaborate open-air kitchen equipped with a pizza oven. There’s also a built-in barbecue station, sunken fire-pit, putting green, basketball court and two garages with room for four vehicles.

Amenities include a Moroccan-style spa room with a sauna.

For more than a decade, Lawrence has been busy establishing himself as one of popular music’s most reliable and successful hit-makers. Though best-known for his work with Bruno Mars and the now-defunct songwriting team The Smeezingtons (Just the Way You Are, Billionaire, Locked Out of Heaven, 24k Magic, Uptown Funk), he also has a large array of other songwriting credits to his name, including Adele’s All I Ask, Flo Rida’s No. 1 smash Right Round and CeeLo Green’s F*** You.

In addition to his for-sale Encino mansion, which is listed by Steve Frankel and Bob Semanovich of Coldwell Banker Realty, Lawrence and his wife sold a New York City penthouse in Lincoln Square earlier this month for a speck under $7 million, or around $600,000 less than they paid for the place back in 2019.

