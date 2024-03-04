Top-ranked Cougars lose another player. Jojo Tugler is out with a broken foot

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

HOUSTON (AP) — Freshman JoJo Tugler, one of top-ranked Houston's best defenders, broke a bone in his right foot and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kelvin Sampson said Monday.

Tugler will have surgery on Thursday, Sampson said.

“That’s a big hit. Everyone will try to figure out what it means for us,” Sampson said. “But that’s a human being with a broken foot, who’s invested his entire life into this season.”

It's the third season-ending injury for the Cougars, who got 52 of 62 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 released Monday. Sophomore wing Terrance Arceneaux tore his Achilles tendon in a game against Texas A&M in December, and reserve guard Ramon Walker tore his meniscus in practice about a week ago.

Tugler, a 6-foot-7 forward, was averaging 3.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 28 games (one start) this season in 16 minutes per game.

Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) has two games left in the regular season, its first in the Big 12 Conference.

